Israel Adesanya eyes rematch with controversial UFC enemy

Mathew Riddle

Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

Israel Adesanya would like to avenge his most startling UFC loss for his next fight.

When 'Stylebender' was atop the middleweight throne, it was inconceivable that anybody would knock him down.

But MMA is unforgiving, and now Adesanya rides a three-fight losing streak, most recently being knocked out by Nassourdine Imavov in February 2025.

Fortunately, Adesanya's name still holds weight, and he knows exactly which fight he'd like in order to mount an unlikely comeback.

Israel Adesanya
Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

'Get him back' ... Israel Adesanya eyes Sean Strickland rematch

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Adesanya registered interest in fighting Sean Strickland in his comeback fight. Strickland was the least expected of Adesanya's defeats, and came in as a heavy underdog for their fight.

"I told Hunter [Campbell], I told my coach, 'Yeah, it's time.' . . . I have a feeling who I want to fight. I gotta get some get backs... Strickland. I'm gonna get him back.

"[...] I used to get bullied a lot as a kid. He's an embodiment of that in the sense that he attacked a young me, the inner child. So I just wanna protect him and get some get back for him."

Adesanya is two years older than Strickland and was 34 when they fought.

'Tarzan' last competed in a losing rematch against Dricus Du Plessis for the title in February. Whether he considers Adesanya on a losing streak is another matter.

With Du Plessis reportedly injured, the stars could align for Adesanya to fight a fellow top contender rather than welcome someone from lower in the rankings.

Other middleweight contenders like Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov are champing at the bit for a shot at the belt; Borralho, in particular, would benefit from a big name on his resume.

