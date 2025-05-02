14-0 UFC reject makes brutal statement in Karate Combat debut

MMA Knockout

Muhammad Mokaev continues his winning ways.

Formerly a 14-0 1NC UFC prospect on the cusp of a flyweight title shot, Mokaev was cast aside. UFC Boss Dana White admitted they'd cut ties with Mokaev after his pivotal win against Manel Kape at UFC 304, and he hasn't been let back in since, despite offering to fight for free.

Unfortunately the UFC doesn't wait for any fighter (unless you're Jon Jones), so Mokaev snatched a win at BRAVE FC, before moving on to his Karate Combat debut on May 2.

Muhammad Mokaev scores knockout over Bolat Zamanbekov in Karate Combat debut

Mokaev came up against Bolat Zamanbekov in the co-main event of Karate Combat 54. Here, the former UFC flyweight peppered away at his foe, avoiding the grappling exchanges for which he was heavily criticized in his Octagon appearances.

Shortly after landing a low blow and waiting through the time-out, Mokaev punted Zamanbekov to the midsection, causing him to double over. He launched a flying knee at his wounded opponent and secured the finish with strikes against the pit.

Following his win, Mokaev made no mention of the UFC, registering his interest in staying active and putting on entertaining fights for the fans.

Karate Combat is broadcast on UFC Fight Pass, and his striking clinic might get him the attention he needs to keep chasing gold in the UFC.

Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

