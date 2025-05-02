RIZIN Otoko Matsuri: Koike vs. Shaydullaev preview and best fights
RIZIN FF returns this weekend with RIZIN: Otoko Matsuri, which takes place at the Tokyo Dome and features a stacked card of martial arts action.
After holding RIZIN 49: Decade on New Year’s Eve at Saitama Super Arena, the promotion headed to Anabuki Arena Kagawa last month for RIZIN 50, which saw Naoki Inoue defend his bantamweight belt via split decision against Yuki Motoya.
RIZIN gold will once again be on the line this weekend in Tokyo, and the card will also include three out of the four quarterfinal matchups for the 2025 RIZIN Heavyweight Grand Prix.
READ MORE: Dan Hooker pitches wild new system to replace UFC rankings
The Main Event
The main event will see Kleber Koike try to defend his RIZIN featherweight belt for the second time when he meets the undefeated Razhabali Shaydullaev.
Koike scored back-to-back submissions against Yutaka Saito and Juan Archuleta before he successfully defended his featherweight belt against Chihiro Suzuki at RIZIN 49, while Shaydullaev debuted for RIZIN last year and stopped all three opponents that he faced.
The Co-Main Event
The card’s co-main event is another featherweight MMA bout featuring the division’s former titleholder Chihiro Suzuki taking on Mikuru Asakura.
Suzuki was on a lengthy win streak before he came up short against Koike in their rematch and also dropped his next fight to Karshyga Dautbek at RIZIN 50, and Asakura will also be hunting for his first victory since 2023 when the two men enter the ring at the Tokyo Dome.
READ MORE: UFC veteran says fans turning toxic over Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria
2025 RIZIN Heavyweight Grand Prix
Marek Samociuk vs. Daniel James
One of two Heavyweight Grand Prix matchups* to not features a Japanese fighter, KSW veteran Samociuk comes into the night after scoring three wins in a row, while Daniel James scored a buzzer beater knockout against Marcelo Golm in his lone appearance for the PFL last year after the promotion purchased Bellator.
Mikio Ueda vs. Shoma Shibisai
RIZIN veterans collide in this fight between Ueda and Shibisai, and given the respective finishing rates of the two Japanese fighters it looks unlikely that this bout will make it to the judges’ scorecards.
Tsuyoshi Sudario vs. Jose Augusto
Former sumo wrestler and longtime RIZIN veteran Sudario will take on Augusto, who is currently riding the momentum of three-straight wins between Bellator and the LFA.
*The last quarterfinal bout between Baktybek Uulu and Alexander Soldatkin has been postponed due to an Uulu injury.
READ MORE: UFC finisher handed six month suspension for failed drug test
Fighters To Watch
Danny Sabatello
A longtime veteran of Bellator that challenged for the promotion’s interim bantamweight title in 2022, Sabatello fought to a majority draw with Lazaro Dayron in his lone PFL appearance last year and will now make his formal RIZIN debut against Shinobu Ota after he previously met Magomed Magomedov at Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN 2 in 2023.
John Dodson
Two-time UFC title challenger Dodson earned a unanimous decision over Takaki Soya in a bareknuckle boxing fight at Super RIZIN 3 last July, and now “The Magician” will run things back with Soya in an MMA bout at the Tokyo Dome.
Taisei Sakuraba
Son of the legendary Kasushi Sakuraba, Taisei returns for his second MMA bout after he stopped Yusuke Yachi in just 26 seconds seconds in his debut at RIZIN 49.
READ MORE: Daniel Cormier opens up on regret in final UFC fights
The preliminary card for RIZIN: Otoko Matsuri will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on YouTube on Saturday night (May 3), and the main card action will start at 12:00 a.m. ET on PPV through RIZIN.TV.
More MMA Knockout News
- ONE Championship moves Denver card to June 26 2026, Stamp Fairtex relinquishes title
- Knockout artist enters UFC Des Moines after vicious 18-second KO in last fight
- Ilia Topuria’s coach says he’d 'kill' Makhachev and Oliveira on the feet
- Conor McGregor’s viral 'That Guy' victim is back in UFC action this weekend
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.