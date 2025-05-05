UFC parts ways with 15-year veteran
The latest UFC roster update sees a 15-year veteran of the promotion removed from the list, as well as the confirmation of another fighter's retirement.
The UFC has been particularly ruthless as of late, removing swathes of fighters each month, some immediately after competing, like Muhammad Mokaev.
While they've signed some talent like Aaron Pico and Reinier De Ridder, the most hyped signings are older fighters like Patricio Pitbull and Kyoji Horiguchi.
UFC removes Brad Tavares, Dan Argueta from official fighter roster
Per UFC Roster Tracker, perennial middleweight gatekeeper Brad Tavares has been removed from the UFC roster. Tavares enjoyed a 15-year stint in the promotion, during which he fought the who's who of UFC middleweight, including future champions Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, and Dricus Du Plessis.
He ends his run with a promotional record of 16-10, last defeating Gerald Meerschaert in April. However, it's entirely possible his contract is up for renewal; Whether Tavares or the UFC wants to re-sign, remains to be seen.
At 37 years old, it's likely Tavares moves on to other pastures. He was surprisingly never submitted in his 31 professional fights, and was only finished five times overall.
Dan Argueta announced his retirement in April and has been officially removed from the UFC roster, per another update. Argueta had a rough run in the promotion.
Tavares debuted unofficially as part of The Ultimate Fighter Season 11 in January 2010, serving as a somber reminder that even the most accustomed fighters aren't safe from the roster purge.
