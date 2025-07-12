UFC fighter celebrates birthday with incredible head kick in Nashville opener
One fighter celebrated her birthday in style by scoring a huge finish in the opening bout at UFC Nashville.
Taking place at Bridgestone Arena, UFC Nashville is headlined by a heavyweight matchup between the UFC's all-time knockout leader Derrick Lewis and undefeated contender Tallison Teixeira.
Teixeira was given a huge step up against Lewis after winning his UFC debut in just 35 seconds at UFC 305, but the Brazilian was far from the only rising prospect in action at UFC Nashville.
Fatima Kline Celebrates Birthday With Huge Head Kick
The 12-fight card for UFC Nashville opened with a strawweight matchup between Fatima Kline and Melissa Martinez that saw both women step into the Octagon for the third time.
Martinez lost her undefeated record to Elise Reed in her promotional debut at UFC 279 but returned last year to defeat Alice Ardelean, while Kline made her own debut on short notice in the flyweight division against current #5-ranked contender Jasmine Jasudavicius.
"The Archangel" returned to strawweight after dropping a decision to Jasudavicius and stopped Victoria Dudakova with strikes in January, and Kline entered UFC Nashville as a massive favorite to defeat Martinez.
Competing on her birthday, the 25-year-old looked to be comfortably ahead on the judges' scorecards heading into the third round before she dropped Martinez with a perfectly-timed head kick.
Kline dove straight onto her opponent to finish things with follow-up punches, and after the referee stepped in to end the fight the rising contender was left to run off and celebrate a highlight-reel win on her birthday.
