UFC Nashville: Lewis vs. Teixeira free live stream results & highlights
The UFC returns from a week off tonight (July 12) when UFC Nashville goes down at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.
The main event is a heavyweight clash between undefeated contenders Tallison Teixeira and Derrick Lewis, who hopes to add to his record number of knockouts in the UFC against an opponent that’s finished all eight of his professional fights inside the first round.
The card’s co-main event features former welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Gabriel Bonfim. Thompson enters the night looking to snap a two-fight skid and score his first win since 2022, while Bonfim will try to extend his own win streak to three fights after rebounding from his first career loss against Nicolas Dalby.
UFC Nashville Live Results & Highlights
The rest of the UFC Nashville main card will also see Calvin Kattar try to snap his own losing run when he meets surging knockout artist Steve Garcia, plus Nate Landwehr and Morgan Charriere are set to throw down in another featherweight bout that could turn out to be the card’s Fight of the Night.
READ MORE: UFC Nashville: Lewis vs. Teixeira full card, betting odds, start time, how to watch
The final two main card bouts will see Vitor Petrino make his heavyweight debut against Austen Lane after Junior Tafa drops down to light heavyweight for the first time to meet Tuco Tokkos.
The night’s prelims also offer plenty of intriguing matchups, including Chris Curtis vs. Max Griffin, Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani, and rising prospects such as Valter Walker and Fatima Kline.
All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts ahead of UFC Nashville. The action is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
READ MORE: UFC star Conor McGregor eyes return at White House card despite Dana White's doubt
UFC Nashville Main Card: (ESPN/ESPN+, 9:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira
• Co-Main Event: Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim
• Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia
• Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charriere
• Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane
• Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos
UFC Nashville Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)
• Max Griffin vs. Chris Curtis
• Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani
• Lauren Murphy vs. Eduardo Moura
• Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Valter Walker
• Mitch Ramirez vs. Mike Davis
• Fatima Kline vs. Melissa Martinez
More MMA Knockout News
• Surging UFC fighter puts win streak on the line with dangerous Paris matchup
• 3 possible opponents for UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall
• 19-year-old UFC fighter set to make history with September debut
• Ex-champion's return fight reportedly targeted for Noche UFC 3
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.