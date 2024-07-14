UFC's Conor McGregor, Dana White React To Donald Trump Assassination Attempt
Conor McGregor has reacted to the recent events related to former U.S. President Donald Trump and his getting shot by a now-dead rallygoer in Pennsylvania Saturday night.
McGregor, who turns 37 Sunday, said that he does not condone the violent acts that were put forth toward Trump in the attack.
"A 78 year old multiple billionaire he should be on a yacht on the med touring golf courses," McGregor wrote. "But he is not. He is in Pennsylvania spitting out bullets! Running for the love of his country! God speed Donald! God bless the United States"
McGregor is still awaiting a date with Michael Chandler. The pair were supposed to headline UFC 303 in Las Vegas, but McGregor suffered a toe injury that made him withdraw. Trump has attended several UFC events over the last two years, most recently attending UFC 302 last month in support of UFC CEO Dana White and their well-documented relationship.
Dana White Was Quick To Defend Donald Trump After The Shooting
White, who was on a private jet to Italy for a vacation ahead of an appearance Thursday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., immediately took to his Instagram to defend his friend and remind his 9.4 million followers that he will be in attendance.
Here is the full statement from White, posted during the early portion of the prelims during UFC Denver, which will see Rose Namajunas fight Tracy Cortez in a five-round flyweight main event.
"I’m on a plane right now flying to Italy and my phone has been blowing up with text messages from people informing me [Trump] was shot," White wrote. "I am absolutely SICK to my stomach and in complete shock. I still don’t know how bad it is or if he’s ok.
"But [Mick Maynard] just sent me this picture and I’m praying President Trump is 100% healthy. This image perfectly reflects EXACTLY the man I know Donald Trump to be. He is the toughest, most resilient, AMERICAN BAD ASS on this planet. I hope the weak coward that shot him gets what he deserves, and I can’t WAIT to stand up on stage with him on Thursday and introduce him at the Republican National Convention and tell the WORLD exactly the character of the friend and man I KNOW!!"
At press time, reports of Trump attending tonight's UFC event with White are untrue, and Trump has confirmed that the bullet "pierced the upper part" of his right ear. Trump wished for condolences for those who were also impacted, reassuring his fans and followers that law enforcement was able to bring him to safety.
