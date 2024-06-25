UFC News: Dustin Poirier Pokes Fun at Conor McGregor in Possible Retirement Post
Dustin Poirier still hasn’t officially announced his retirement, but the former interim UFC champion’s latest social media post certainly makes it sound like he’s ready to hang up his gloves.
Poirier Appears to Confirm Retirement
“The Diamond” has established himself as one of the most entertaining and popular fighters in UFC history during a nearly 14-year run with the promotion, but following his loss to Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 the 35-year-old admitted to Joe Rogan that he may have competed for the final time.
Poirier has remained noncommittal on his fighting future in the weeks following UFC 302, but a recent social media post seems to be as close to a retirement confirmation as fans have seen from the beloved fighter thus far.
While plenty of fans were quick to ask “The Diamond” if he was indeed hanging up his gloves, the 35-year-old’s post also attracted attention for its barely-disguised jab at Poirier’s former rival Conor McGregor.
No Love Lost Between Poirier and McGregor
“The Notorious” was scheduled to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon this weekend to headline UFC 303 against Michael Chandler, but a broken toe forced McGregor to withdraw just weeks out from the event and a light heavyweight title rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka was quickly booked to save the card.
Poirier was standing across from McGregor the last time the Irishman entered the Octagon at UFC 264 nearly three years ago, and that fight saw “The Diamond” come out on the winning end of their trilogy when the former two-division UFC champion suffered a leg injury that ended things after the first round.
Fans will of course be clamoring for a more concrete announcement if in fact Poirier does intend to retire, and the 35-year-old will likely be pressed to provide some clarity on the subject this weekend when he appears as an analyst during the broadcast for UFC 303.
