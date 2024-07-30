UFC News: Muhammad Mokaev Clears Air on PFL Rumors, Hopes Dana White Re-Signs Him
As of Tuesday, Muhammad Mokaev is no longer on the UFC roster.
It's not everyday you see an undefeated fighter booted from the rankings, but that was the case for Mokaev following his win over top contender Manel Kape at UFC 304 last weekend. Mokaev's fight against Kape was the last of his contract, with CEO Dana White and the UFC brass not keen on keeping him.
Why Was Mokaev Not Re-Signed?
While there hasn't really been an official reason given for Mokaev's release, post-fight, Mokaev said the UFC didn't want to see him "keep shooting" for takedowns and "they don't want this kind of fight", which could be one of a few reasons as to why he hasn't been re-signed to the premier promotion.
On top of that, Mokaev also sought revenge against Kape (who allegedly attacked him at the UFC PI earlier this year) by sucker punching him at the UFC host hotel during fight week - an altercation the 24-year-old has since apologized for.
"This is first time I punched outside the cage, it was more personal," Mokaev said of his bad blood with Kape on 'X'. "He was the one who head butted 5 days before Perez fight when I went to shake his hand in Vegas! I understand, this is wrong what happen at the hotel and I apologise to the UFC, but there’s some nights I didn’t sleep because someone treated me like that, I never been cheap shot on the streets. I will never let anyone bully me and I never bullied anyone, but whatever happened it happened, I don’t wanna keep going about it but I will take big lesson from it!"
PFL Rumors
Much was made of Dana White's comments on Mokaev at the UFC 304 post-fight press conference with the UFC boss saying "the PFL was going to get a great, undefeated guy" in Mokaev.
Rumors have circulated that Mokaev was in talks with the PFL prior to fighting Kape, with MMA commentator Ben "The Bane" Davis reporting that was what he heard from a source familiar to Mokaev.
"Story at the PI with Manel is true, but that's not why they're cutting him," Davis said on his YouTube channel. "The sucker punch this, that and the other - that's not why. Mokaev and his management team tried to check on what PFL would pay well before this last fight on the deal, UFC got wind of this and considered that was the last straw of why they weren't going to re-sign."
"It's why Dana mentions PFL is getting a good undefeated guy. So, Mokaev was trying to use the number from PFL as leverage and that caused the UFC to say 'F*** that, have fun just going to the PFL.' So, that is per sources, and again, this is one person's recollection— his business partner has known Mokaev since he's 14."
UFC fighters are not permitted to negotiate with other MMA promotions while still under contract.
Mokaev Says It's UFC Or Bust For Him: "I Hope Dana Re-Signs Me"
According to MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Mokaev's manager Tim Simpson has said these claims of PFL negotiations are "completely false" with his client still wanting to be re-signed to the UFC.
"My dream is to become UFC Champion. I turn them all down because UFC gave me the platform to put my name out there and earn money to feed my family!" Mokaev said of the PFL rumors on 'X'. "Btw PFL don’t have flyweight division. All these journalists that make this s*** up are idiots! "
"I hope Dana [re-signs] me, this is my dream to become champion!" Mokaev added.
Celebrating his 24th birthday today, Muhammad Mokaev is wishing for a second chance with the UFC - where "The Punisher" has a ton of potential, with a perfect pro record of 12-0 with multiple wins over top contenders. Check out Mokaev's resume below.
