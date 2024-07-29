'I Got Greedy,' Curtis Blaydes Reacts to Devastating UFC 304 Loss
To say Curtis Blaydes' co-main appearance at UFC 304 was high stakes is an understatement.
After a decade of rising to the occasion and losing his biggest fights in the UFC, Blaydes finally got a title shot, even if it was for the interim title against Tom Aspinall. It wouldn't last long, however, as a piston-like jab from Aspinall put Blaydes on his back, and a barrage of punches ended the contest in a minute flat.
"Sorry guys," Blaydes wrote in an Instagram story after the fight. "I got greedy when I touched him [Aspinall] early and threw out the amazing [game plan] my coaches Vinnie Lopez [and] Cody Donovan came up with that would've worked I'm sure of it."
"No excuses," Blaydes maintained. "Tom was on point tonight. I know this isn't the end of my journey but damnit, I know I'm better than tonight's performance."
UFC 304's Curtis Blaydes, Down But not Out
Fans can anticipate that the No. 4 heavyweight Blaydes will drop one or two spots in the heavyweight rankings, but even with losses, heavyweights are never far from a title shot.
No. 2 Ciryl Gane and No. 3 Alexander Volkov are scheduled to fight at UFC 308 in October. If Gane wins, he'll either get a title shot or require a fresh matchup, which could be Blaydes. If Volkov wins, he'll fight for the title or consider avenging his loss to Blaydes in 2020. Either way, Blaydes could challenge the loser and jump straight into title contention again.
