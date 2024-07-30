UFC Rankings: Belal Muhammad's Pound-For-Pound Nod, Paddy Pimblett Cracks Top 15
Welcome to the UFC pound-for-pound conversation, Belal Muhammad.
"Remember the Name" - Belal Muhammad Dominates Leon Edwards in UFC 304 Main Event
The new UFC rankings are in, with several fighters moving on up and some moving on out after last weekend's UFC 304 event which took place in Manchester, England. In the headliner, worthy adversary Muhammad was crowned a champion overnight, defeating Leon Edwards for the welterweight title by unanimous decision.
Pound-For-Pound Rankings
It's been a long time coming for Muhammad, as it took the #2 contender five years and a 10-fight unbeaten streak to finally get his first UFC title shot - one that he passed with flying colors to earn a spot at the top of the division as well as a place in the pound-for-pound rankings.
On Tuesday, Muhammad debuted at #6 in the pound-for-pound rankings with the #4 ranked Edwards trickling down to #7 following his title loss. As a result, Ilia Topuria moved up to #4, Sean O'Malley to #5 and former UFC Champ Aljamain Sterling is no longer on the list after previously being ranked at #15.
That's not the only movement in the rankings, however, as interim champ Tom Aspinall continues to impress in his tear through the heavyweight division. In what was a rare defense of the interim title, Aspinall TKO'ed perennial contender Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event of UFC 304, surpassing Dricus Du Plessis and Max Holloway en route to his new #9 pound-for-pound ranking.
Paddy Pimblett Enters Lightweight Rankings
The stacked lightweight division saw a prospect turn into a contender as Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett became the first fighter to submit King Green inside the UFC Octagon in just a matter of minutes.
Pimblett had never faced a ranked opponent up until that point and has now debuted at #15 with the biggest win of his career, bouncing Green from the rankings.
Bon Voyage, Muhammad Mokaev
Another fighter that left the rankings was Muhammad Mokaev, who incidentally won his fight against the #8-ranked Manel Kape in a lackluster decision.
Mokaev was on the cusp of the flyweight Top 5 and a potential title shot against champ Alexandre Pantoja, but this marked the end of the undefeated fighter's promotional run as the UFC won't be re-signing him following what was the final fight of his contract.
"I think the PFL's gonna get a great, undefeated guy," White said of Mokaev's fighting future at the UFC 304 post-fight press conference.
With Mokaev officially out of the flyweight rankings, Cody Durden enters the list at #15 once again with the defeated Kape dropping down to #9 and 8 other contenders moving up a spot.
More Movement
At featherweight, Arnold Allen is now tied with former foe Movsar Evloev at #5 following his decision-win over Giga Chikadze. Evloev oddly enough beat Allen at UFC 297 in January, and Chikadze stays put at #10.
For Curtis Blaydes, the interim title challenger would fall down one spot with Sergei Pavlovich replacing him at #4 at heavyweight.
In the welterweight division where Belal Muhammad reigns surpreme, Leon Edwards went from champ to #1 contender and former champ Kamaru Usman is now ranked #2 in the world at 170lbs.
UFC News: Kamaru Usman Down to Fight Top Contender before Champ Belal Muhammad
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC News: Champion Islam Makhachev Updates Return Plans after Injury Assessment
• UFC 307 News: Middleweight Banger Added to Salt Lake City Fight Card
• MMA Today: Dana White Rips MGM, Chandler (Again) Calls Out McGregor, More
• 'I Got Greedy,' Curtis Blaydes Reacts to Devastating UFC 304 Loss
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.