Fight Erupts Before Fight Begins: Muhammad Mokaev Wins Wild UFC 304 Grudge Match
Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape finally got to settle their bad blood when the two flyweights stepped into the cage at UFC 304.
Originally scheduled to feature as part of the UFC 304 main card, Mokaev and Kape kicked off the second half of the night's prelims in a fight that many fans tabbed as a potential number one contender matchup for the flyweight division.
The two men had a viral altercation during UFC 304 fight week that immediately helped build anticipation for the bout, and once Mokaev entered the Octagon on fight night Kape had to be physically held back when he tried to run across the cage and get things started before Bruce Buffer's introductions.
"Starboy" entered the night on a four-fight win streak but has been plagued by cancellations since joining the UFC, and the 30-year-old unfortunately had his momentum halted after a toe injury hampered him during the bout and Mokaev was able to take a unanimous decision victory.
"The Punisher" has now added seven victories to his unbeaten record since making his UFC debut in 2022, and his two fights before the Kape matchup also saw Mokaev defeat former flyweight title challengers Alex Perez and Tim Elliott.
UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja successfully defended his title for the second time when he defeated Steve Erceg at UFC 301, and perhaps Mokaev's big win at UFC 304 will put him next in line to challenge for the Brazilian's belt.
