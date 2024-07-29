MMA Today: Dana White Rips MGM, Chandler (Again) Calls Out McGregor, More
Welcome back to MMA Today, a weekly series that opens the curtain to more news you may have missed, courtesy of MMAKO’s Zain Bando.
Without wasting any time, let’s jump right into the top stories for July 29.
Dana White Goes Off On MGM
An article by ESPN published Friday discussed Dana White’s disdain for MGM’s handling of the Sept. 14 date. White said he had requested the date for T-Mobile Arena, as had been the case one year prior with UFC Fight Night, which also took place during Mexican Independence Day weekend.
White said the date was stolen from him thanks to MGM, the PBC and Al Haymon. PBC kept its sentiments brief when asked to speak on White’s comments, wishing the promotion well in their endeavours.
“Canelo's one of those guys that I respect and hey, good on [PBC's Al] Haymon," White said. “Haymon snatched that date right away from me. The guys at MGM have done nothing but f****** disrespect me and the UFC for 20 years. It is what it is. Here we go."
How exactly MGM had disrespected White in the past remains unknown. The UFC has held fights at its properties for over two decades, and its last MGM Grand Garden Arena event took place in April 2016.
The UFC has exclusively held its fights at T-Mobile Arena ever since, and for the third straight year, all signs point to seeing at least three shows take place there. UFC 300 and UFC 303 have already come and gone. Due to the MGM situation and Alvarez vs. Berlanga getting the T-Mobile backdrop, the UFC hosting UFC 306 will take place at the MSG Sphere, as pre-sale tickets go on sale Monday.
It remains to be seen whether or not White will keep having public run-ins with his partners, but it seems abundantly clear Las Vegas, Nev. remains a fight city at heart.
Michael Chandler Takes Social Media Jab At Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler continues to press Conor McGregor as a date for their rescheduled fight remains in limbo. Chandler took to ‘X’ to call out McGregor again as the fight's intrigue drew longer.
“Hey @TheNotoriousMMA …I know you have tried to wait me out…I’m not going anywhere. Man of my word. I don’t waIver.”
At press time, McGregor has yet to respond and it remains unknown if he ever will.
What’s Coming Up?
A lot of fights. The PFL heads to Nashville for the first playoff card of the 2024 season. The UFC continues its road show with a Fight Night installment from Abu Dhabi, and Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov takes center stage from California Saturday night.