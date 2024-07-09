MMA Knockout

UFC News: Sean Strickland Baffled by Robert Whittaker Title Talks - ‘You’re 0-3'

Strickland's willing to fight his fellow contender only on one condition...

Christopher De Santiago

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Strickland doesn't think Robert Whittaker is deserving of a UFC title shot... at least, not before him.

Whittaker & Strickland Hunting to Reclaim Title

Nobody's campaigning for the chance to compete for gold more than Strickland, who lost the UFC Middleweight Championship to Dricus Du Plessis in a controversial split decision at UFC 297 in January. Since then the American has continued to make his case for a title shot, successfully defending his #1 contendership against Paulo Costa by decision at UFC 302.

But, there is another fighter in the title conversation at 185lbs, and that's former champ Robert Whittaker. "The Reaper" is riding a two-fight win streak, bouncing back from a TKO loss to current champ Dricus Du Plessis.

Whittaker was supposed to meet Khamzat Chimaev in a title eliminator bout last month but Chimaev withdrew, leaving Whittaker to KO replacement Ikram Aliskerov - keeping his title dreams alive as the next middleweight title fight approaches with Du Plessis fighting Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in August.

Robert Whittaker fighting Paulo Costa at UFC 298. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Strickland: Whittaker Getting Title Shot First Would Be 'F****** Wild'

We already know Strickland's not keen on fighting again before then, wanting to wait for the winner of DDP vs. Adesanya. However, Strickland can't shake the feeling that the lower-ranked Whittaker could possibly get a title shot before him.

"The thought that whittaker gets a title shot before me is f****** wild," Strickland wrote on Tuesday. "Bro you're 0-3...... With a stoppage [loss to DDP and Adesanya] lol. I beat both those c**** lol..... Do rankings matter?! Do the right thing UFC.."

Strickland Down To Fight Whittaker... Just Not Now

While Strickland has made it clear that he's not willing to fight Whittaker in a title eliminator bout, "Tarzan" names the one instance where he could see himself getting into the Octagon with Whittaker.

"He can get it after I win my belt back," Strickland responded to a fan, wanting the former champs to fight each other next.

Sean Strickland became the UFC Middleweight Champion less than a year ago, defeating two-time champ Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 293 - all on short notice.

Sean Strickland with the UFC belt. / Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Published
Christopher De Santiago

CHRISTOPHER DE SANTIAGO

Christopher De Santiago is a 22 year-old journalist from Gainesville, Texas with years of experience covering MMA.

