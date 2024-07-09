UFC News: Sean Strickland Baffled by Robert Whittaker Title Talks - ‘You’re 0-3'
Sean Strickland doesn't think Robert Whittaker is deserving of a UFC title shot... at least, not before him.
Whittaker & Strickland Hunting to Reclaim Title
Nobody's campaigning for the chance to compete for gold more than Strickland, who lost the UFC Middleweight Championship to Dricus Du Plessis in a controversial split decision at UFC 297 in January. Since then the American has continued to make his case for a title shot, successfully defending his #1 contendership against Paulo Costa by decision at UFC 302.
But, there is another fighter in the title conversation at 185lbs, and that's former champ Robert Whittaker. "The Reaper" is riding a two-fight win streak, bouncing back from a TKO loss to current champ Dricus Du Plessis.
Whittaker was supposed to meet Khamzat Chimaev in a title eliminator bout last month but Chimaev withdrew, leaving Whittaker to KO replacement Ikram Aliskerov - keeping his title dreams alive as the next middleweight title fight approaches with Du Plessis fighting Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in August.
Strickland: Whittaker Getting Title Shot First Would Be 'F****** Wild'
We already know Strickland's not keen on fighting again before then, wanting to wait for the winner of DDP vs. Adesanya. However, Strickland can't shake the feeling that the lower-ranked Whittaker could possibly get a title shot before him.
"The thought that whittaker gets a title shot before me is f****** wild," Strickland wrote on Tuesday. "Bro you're 0-3...... With a stoppage [loss to DDP and Adesanya] lol. I beat both those c**** lol..... Do rankings matter?! Do the right thing UFC.."
Strickland Down To Fight Whittaker... Just Not Now
While Strickland has made it clear that he's not willing to fight Whittaker in a title eliminator bout, "Tarzan" names the one instance where he could see himself getting into the Octagon with Whittaker.
"He can get it after I win my belt back," Strickland responded to a fan, wanting the former champs to fight each other next.
Sean Strickland became the UFC Middleweight Champion less than a year ago, defeating two-time champ Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 293 - all on short notice.
