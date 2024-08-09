UFC News: Tom Aspinall Likens Stipe Miocic to Joe Biden, ‘Too Old’ to Fight Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall thinks Stipe Miocic should be 'pulled out of the race' at heavyweight.
UFC News: Tom Aspinall says Jon Jones 'Not an Idiot’ for Wanting ‘Way Easier’ Fight
It's a bit of a standstill at the top of the UFC heavyweight division with the undisputed title yet to be defended as champ Jon Jones got injured last year. Before he was sidelined, Jones was scheduled to face Miocic at UFC 295 in November, an opponent he still very much has his eyes on to this day.
That's unfortunate for Aspinall, the reigning interim champion who just racked up his first title defense in a 60-second TKO of top contender Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 last month. While UFC CEO Dana White said he will fight the winner of Jones vs. Miocic, there's no telling that either fighter will stick around to unify the title, given they are both near the end of their careers.
Aspinall Says Stipe Miocic Needs To Be "Joe Biden'ed"
Miocic turns 42 later this month with Aspinall thinking the former champ should be taken out of the heavyweight title fight altogether with the Brit as his replacement.
"Get Stipe out of there, let's be honest," Aspinall told TNT Sports. "Like, the guy's 43 years old, he's had a four-year layoff and his last fight was a knockout loss. Granted, he's a absolute legend in the sport, mate. He's the best heavyweight ever. Like statistically, he's the best heavyweight ever. But, the guy needs to be pulled out of the race. The guy needs to be Joe Biden'ed mate. He's too old."
U.S. President Joe Biden pulled out of the 2024 presidential race several weeks ago, all at the age of 81, marking him the oldest president in the nation's history. Of course, MMA longevity is much different and despite heavyweights being able to compete at the elite level for longer, Aspinall doesn't think that should be the case for Miocic as he hasn't fought since losing the title to Francis Ngannou back in 2021.
Aspinall Wants To Replace Miocic Against Jones
Meanwhile, Aspinall's been a busy man, picking up three-straight first-round knockouts on about a years' time to cement the interim champ as one of the baddest men on the planet.
"No one's that interested anymore and I respect Stipe a lot. Pull him out. Stick me in," Aspinall added. "It's right though, isn't it? It is right. Get Joe Biden out of there. Stick me in."
Unfortunately, that audible doesn't seem all the likely for Tom Aspinall as Jon Jones and Dana White are aligned that Stipe Miocic's next in the line for the UFC Heavyweight title. Jones vs. Miocic is rumored to take place in New York City on Nov. 16 with no official announcement yet from the UFC.
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC Signs the Brother of Undefeated Champion Ilia Topuria
• Belal Muhammad Proposes Legacy Fight with Ex-UFC Champ - ‘Right There Under GSP'
• Former WWE Superstar Leaves TNA Wrestling Weeks Following Slammiversary (Report)
• MMA News: Fighter Lands Brutal Counterpunch for Record-Setting KO at EFC 116
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.