MMA News: Fighter Lands Brutal Counterpunch for Record-Setting KO at EFC 116
A light heavyweight bout at EFC 116 saw Andile Madlala set a new promotional record when he welcomed Tico Van Den Berg to the ranks of professional MMA.
Madlala Scores 19-Second KO At EFC 116
A top proving ground for African talent, South Africa’s Extreme Fighting Championship has produced a number of world class fighters such as UFC bantamweight standout Cameron Saaiman as well as current UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis.
EFC has kept a busy schedule in recent months and returned this week with EFC 116 in Sandton, South Africa, which included a light heavyweight contest between Madlala and the debuting Van Den Berg on the event’s prelims.
Competing for the second time this year after being stopped in his pro debut at EFC 112, Madlala collected his first pro victory in impressive fashion when he floored Van Den Berg in just 19 seconds with a brutal right hand.
“Beast” timed the counter-shot perfectly after his opponent leapt in with a superman punch, and he also set a new EFC record by scoring the fastest knockout in the history of the promotion’s light heavyweight division.
Madlala’s highlight-reel win featured as part of an EFC 116 card that included a number of impressive finishes, and in the night’s headlining bout Luke Michael claimed the EFC Middleweight Championship for the second time when he handed Jaco Du Plessis the first loss of his professional career.
