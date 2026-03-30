UFC Star Reacts to Loss After the Scariest KO of the Year at UFC Seattle

Top-ranked UFC women’s flyweight contender Maycee Barber has shared an update with fans following her scary loss to Alexa Grasso at UFC Seattle.

The UFC returned to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA last Saturday for a UFC Fight Night event that saw Joe Pyfer hand two-time UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya his fourth-straight loss when “Bodybagz” stopped the UFC Hall of Famer with strikes in the second round of the card’s headlining bout.

A former UFC titleholder was also in action in the co-main event, as Grasso entered the Octagon on a two-fight skid for a rematch with Barber, who was riding the momentum of seven-straight wins that followed her initial loss to Grasso in 2021.

Maycee Barber Reacts To Violent UFC Seattle Loss

Favored to extend her winning run to eight fights and avenge that previous setback to the former women’s flyweight queen, Barber instead found herself on the wrong end of perhaps the scariest finishing sequence to occur in the UFC this year.

After dropping Barber with a nasty 1-2 combination that put “The Future” in a seated position on the mat, Grasso quickly jumped onto her opponent’s back and locked up a rear naked choke to bring an end to a fight that may already have been over when Barber first hit the canvas.

Alexa Grasso (red gloves) fights Maycee Barber (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The result was officially announced as a knockout-win for Grasso, and Barber later took to Instagram to let fans know that she’s in good spirits following a scary scene in Seattle.

"God Is Good All of the Time. No place else I would have rather been last night even tho I don’t remember much🤦‍♀️😂 This is just another piece of the story. Thank you to the [UFC] for the opportunity and congratulations [Alexa Grasso] ✨🫶🏼 Love you all I will be back!!"

"The Future" Was Unbeaten Following First Loss To Grasso In 2021

The finishing sequence of Grasso vs. Barber 2 was made significantly scarier by the fact that Barber remained motionless on the mat for a significant period after the conclusion of the fight, but that was likely as much from a need to process the moment as it was from the exceptionally-violent way things came to an end.

Ranked as the UFC’s #5 women’s flyweight contender coming into UFC Seattle, Barber may have been in line for her first shot at UFC gold if she’d been able to secure an eighth-straight win against Grasso.

Alexa Grasso (red gloves) waits for Maycee Barber (blue gloves) to be examined by medical staff after their fifth during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old joined the UFC as an unbeaten talent off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018 and began her UFC career with three-straight finishes before suffering back-to-back losses to Roxanne Modafferi and Grasso. Barber rebounded from the first setbacks of her career with six-straight wins and was booked to meet Erin Blanchfield last year in what many assumed was a title eliminator bout, but “The Future” wasn’t medically cleared to fight and the UFC was forced to scrap the matchup just moments before it was set to close out UFC Vegas 107.

Maycee Barber (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Karine Silva (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Barber did return to action late last year and took a unanimous decision over Karine Silva before being booked for a rematch with Grasso, who lost the UFC women’s flyweight belt in a trilogy fight with Valentina Shevchenko before she also dropped a decision to Natalia Silva in her only outing of 2025.