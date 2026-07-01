UFC Oklahoma City Poster Showcases Huge Dricus Du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman Main Event

The UFC has unveiled the official poster for the promotion’s first visit to Oklahoma in more than nine years.

Scheduled to take place at the Paycom Center on July 18, UFC Oklahoma City features a massive middleweight main event between the division’s former king Dricus du Plessis and former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

The event will be the UFC’s third trip to Oklahoma City following UFC Fight Nights in 2009 and 2017, the latter of which saw Kevin Lee submit Michael Chiesa in the night’s main event to set himself up for an interim lightweight title fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 216.

UFC Shares Official Poster for Oklahoma City Return

With less than a month to go until the event, the UFC has dropped the official UFC Oklahoma City Poster highlighting the headlining bout between former UFC titleholders du Plessis and Usman.

THUNDER IN THE SOONER STATE



The official poster for #UFCOKC is here! Get your tickets today ➡️ https://t.co/mo4jRSHVLl



[ LIVE JULY 18 on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/h4JXEEN86C — UFC (@ufc) June 29, 2026

UFC Oklahoma City will mark du Plessis’ first outing since he relinquished the middleweight title to Khamzat Chimaev, who was unseated by Sean Strickland in a major upset at UFC 328.

Dricus Du Plessis (red gloves) fights Khamzat Chimaev (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Stillknocks” won the middleweight belt from Strickland in early 2024 as part of an undefeated start to the South African’s UFC career, and du Plessis also defeated Strickland in their rematch at UFC 312 for his second successful title defense before falling to Chimaev.

Could Kamaru Usman Make a Middleweight Title Run?

Usman also previously shared the cage with Chimaev at UFC 294, where “The Nigerian Nightmare” stepped up to make his middleweight debut on short notice after Chimaev was originally booked to meet Paulo Costa.

Kamaru Usman (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A majority decision loss in that fight left Usman on a three-fight skid, which was the first losing run of his professional MMA career. The 39-year-old lost his welterweight title via a stunning last-minute head kick from Leon Edwards at UFC 278 and also fell short in his trilogy bout with Edwards before stepping up to meet Chimaev in Abu Dhabi.

Leon Edwards (red gloves) fights Kamaru Usman (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Usman returned to the welterweight division and the win column last June when he took a unanimous decision over Joaquin Buckley, and a victory over du Plessis at UFC Oklahoma City could potentially put him in line for a crack at a second UFC belt.

Other Fights Scheduled for UFC Oklahoma City

UFC Oklahoma City will also feature another important middleweight clash between former title challenger Jared Cannonier and Christian Leroy Duncan, who has won four fights in a row.

Jared Cannonier (red gloves) fights Michael Page (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other notable matchups scheduled for the card include fan favorite Kevin Holland taking on undefeated welterweight Jacobe Smith, as well as a pivotal strawweight contest between top-ranked contenders Fatima Kline and Tabatha Ricci, who is stepping in to replace her countrywoman Amanda Ribas.

Kevin Holland (red gloves) fights Randy Brown (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sean O’Malley training partner and undefeated featherweight Tommy McMillen also returns to meet fellow Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Alberto Montes for a matchup that looks sure to end in a finish and potentially produce some sort of post-fight bonus.