Winless MMA Fighter Flatlined by Devastating One-Shot Knockout

Last week’s slate of combat sports action was capped off by a vicious knockout at Ryskcombat 19 in Argentina.

With events from the PFL, ONE Championship, and the UFC, last weekend featured plenty of matchups to keep MMA fans occupied even if there were only a handful of results that carried major significance.

That won’t be the case this week, as RIZIN 54 takes place on Tuesday before the return of Dana White’s Contender Series, and those events will help lead up to a high-profile weekend that’s highlighted by UFC 330 and Islam Makhachev’s first welterweight title defense against Ian Machado Garry.

Sunday's Ryskcombat 19 Featured Mix of MMA & Kickboxing Bouts

Before the start of UFC 330 fight week, Sunday also featured a bit of combat sports action from Argentinian fight promotion Rsykcombat.

Taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Ryskcombat 19 was the promotion’s second event of the year and featuring a 13-fight card offering nine MMA matchups as well as four kickboxing bouts.

There were three championship fights at the top of the bill and the night closed out with a third-round finish from Ignacio Famozo in his featherweight title bout with Fernando Peralta, but it was a lightweight fight between Cesar Cardozo and Ivan Franco that provided one of the most violent highlights of the entire weekend.

Cesar Cardozo Flatlines Ivan Franco With Brutal Knockout

Following four-straight losses, Cardozo joined Ryskcombat last year and took a decision in his promotional debut against Cristian Gomez.

That victory brought the 33-year-old’s overall MMA record to 4-6, and Cardozo was given the chance to move his record closer to .500 when he was matched up with his countryman Franco at Ryskcombat 19.

Franco went 1-1 as an amateur fighter in 2024 but began his professional career with an 0-3 run before meeting Cardozo, with all three of those losses coming via finish.

Things unfortunately didn’t improve for Franco in his promotional debut for Ryskcombat, as Cardozo secured a jaw-dropping knockout just 57 seconds into the second round of their lightweight bout (clip courtesy of @Barrelelapierna).

The brutal knee left Franco facedown on the campus, and Cardozo appeared to realize that no follow-up shots would be needed even before the referee jumped in to protect Franco from any further damage.

Cardozo’s incredible knockout capped off a five-fight run of finishes at Ryskcombat 19, and that streak kicked off in the night’s final prelim bout when Thiago Paez claimed the vacant Ryskcombat amateur flyweight belt with a rear naked choke in the second round.