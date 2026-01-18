UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik predicts massive UFC White House headliners

UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik told TMZ Sports recently how excited he is for the promotion's first event on Paramount+ next Saturday (UFC 324), which sees the interim UFC Lightweight Championship contested between former "BMF" champion Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

Even though the UFC is pushing the UFC 324 event, the MMA community is fascinated by who could headline the UFC's White House card June 14 from the South Lawn in Washington D.C.

Anik was asked to comment about who he says could top the bill on fight night, which would be a rare Sunday card to commemorate "America 250," President Donald Trump's birthday and "Flag Day" all in the same event while overlooking the White House and Washington Monument.

Who Will Headline UFC's White House Event?

Ultimate Fighting Championship / UFC.com

Anik said the UFC should go big, but keep the theme simple: unfinished business.

"I think you probably got to do the Heavyweight Championship," Anik said. "We got to see Tom Aspinall versus Ciryl Gane again."

Anik acknowledged UFC fans' desire to see the return of former two-division champion Jon Jones in a potential super-fight against current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira, although that's easier said than done.

If it were up to Anik, the UFC Bantamweight Championship would be run back between two-time recently-crowned champion Petr Yan and former titleholder Merab Dvalishvili. The pair has split their first two fights, as Yan earned a decision win at UFC 323 last month to regain the title and even the series at a fight apiece.

READ MORE: UFC loses another huge fight as UFC 325 fighter reveals devastating injury

Given the one-of-one nature of the event, however, Anik says the UFC will act from an ambitious mindset.

"I am hopeful that we get four or five undisputed titles on the White House lawn June 14th, and hopefully God hears those words," Anik said. "We'll see."

Could Ilia Topuria Unify UFC Lightweight Championship at White House?

Jun 28, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ilia Topuria (red gloves) prior to the fight against Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This hope is also easier said than done, despite current UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria revealing his return plans on 'X' in recent days.

With a bit more clarity from Topuria, a fight between him and the Gaethje-Pimblett winner could satisfy at least three title fights if Anik's other two ideas happen.

Ultimately, though, regardless of who fights on the card, it's big enough to where the backdrop of the South Lawn and Trump's presence is going to be enough to sell the event.

Even better for fans, not needing pay-per-view in the U.S., Latin America or Brazil, should make tuning into the event appointment television.

For now, though, we will see what transpires in the coming months.

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC legend shares message of support for Xabi Alonso after shocking Real Madrid exit

• UFC fan favorite set to try and end losing streak in dangerous UFC Mexico fight

• UFC fans cry mismatch on reported next fight for undefeated KO machine

• Khamzat Chimaev calls out "scared" Alex Pereira for UFC White House fight

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.