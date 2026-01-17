UFC loses another huge fight as UFC 325 fighter reveals devastating injury

The second UFC card of 2026 has taken a significant hit just two weeks before the event takes place in Sydney, Australia.

The UFC is set to end a lengthy break and formally kick off its new partnership with Paramount next Saturday when UFC 324 goes down at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the following weekend the promotion returns to Australia for another major numbered event in UFC 325.

The card will see Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski try to defend his featherweight belt in a rematch with Diego Lopes as the night’s headlining attraction, but UFC 325 has unfortunately lost another major Australian star after Jimmy Crute revealed he’s withdrawn from a light heavyweight matchup with Dustin Jacoby due to injury.

Jimmy Crute Withdraws From UFC 325 With Ruptured ACL

Taking to Instagram to share the unfortunate update with fans, Crute explained that he ruptured his ACL during training and will be sidelined for the better part of 2026 while he recovers from the injury.

“Good morning everyone, I’ve got some pretty disappointing news. On Monday, I completed ruptured my ACL. I am out of my fight [January 31] against Dustin. I’m extremely disappointed. I’m obviously very disappointed and gutted, but I think I can use this opportunity to grow, build patience, and in nine, ten months I’ll come back stronger. More in tune with my body, stronger legs. God is good, and there’s a reason for all this – little speed bump, but I’ll be back stronger.”

READ MORE: UFC Champion Ilia Topuria provides first clear update on plans for UFC return fight

Though it might not have jumped out for casual MMA fans, the matchup between Crute and Jacoby was an intriguing fight for the UFC’s light heavyweight division.

Dustin Jacoby (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Vitor Petrino (red gloves) at Amalie Arena. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Both men were set to come into UFC 325 looking to win three-straight fights, as Jacoby knocked out his previous two opponents and Crute got his hand raised via first-round submission in his last two outings.

"The Brute" Sidelined After Strong Showing In 2025

The news of Crute’s injury is particularly devastating given that the Australian looked like he was finally getting back on track last year following a difficult stretch of results dating back to 2021.

Jimmy Crute (red gloves) reacts after being defeated by Alonzo Menifield (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“The Brute” was stopped in back-to-back fights with Anthony Smith and Jamahal Hill that year before a layoff of more than two years, and his return fight at UFC 284 against Alonzo Menifield ended in a majority draw.

READ MORE: Possible Conor McGregor UFC White House opponent teases 'very big' fight announcement

Crute was submitted by Menifield in their rematch before another lengthy layoff that saw him return to meet Rodolfo Bellato last February and fight to another majority draw, but after that the 29-year-old secured his first wins since 2020 when he submitted Marcin Prachnio and Ivan Erslan.

Jimmy Crute (red gloves) fights against Marcin Prachnio (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Assuming the UFC isn’t able to find a replacement opponent for Jacoby on such short notice, UFC 325 is set to go ahead on January 31 with 14 scheduled fights thanks to the inclusion of several matchups for the Road to UFC finals.

UFC 325 Fight Card

• Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 – For the UFC Featherweight Championship



• Co-Main Event: Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint-Denis



• Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy



• Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira



• Cam Rowston vs. Cody Brundage



• Jacob Malkoun vs. Torrez Finney



• Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott



• Kaan Ofli vs. Yizha



• Junior Tafa vs. Billy Elekana



• Dom Mar Fan vs. Sang Uk Kim – Road to UFC Lightweight Finals



• Sebastian Szalay vs. Keiichiro Nakamura – Road to UFC Featherweight Finals



• Sulangrangbo vs. Lawrence Liu – Road to UFC Bantamweight Finals



• Namsrai Batbayar vs. Aaron Tau – Road to UFC Flyweight Finals



• Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey



More MMA Knockout News

• UFC legend shares message of support for Xabi Alonso after shocking Real Madrid exit

• UFC fan favorite set to try and end losing streak in dangerous UFC Mexico fight

• UFC fans cry mismatch on reported next fight for undefeated KO machine

• Khamzat Chimaev calls out "scared" Alex Pereira for UFC White House fight

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.