Colby Covington Names the One UFC Opponent He Hates the Most
Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, and Kamaru Usman - Colby Covington has had his fair share of grudge matches since turning heel in the UFC.
Covington is back in action this weekend when he takes on Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Tampa. There's not a whole lot of bad blood between Buckley and Covington, which the former interim welterweight champion usually feeds off of in many fight weeks before.
Colby Covington Comments on Unexpected Return for UFC Tampa Main Event
From calling Brazil a "dump" in 2017 to mocking then-champ Leon Edwards' late father last year, it's usually "no holds barred" for Covington when it comes to trash talk, making things super personal with his last five or so opponents.
Covington Calls Out Kamaru Usman For Cheating
Days away from his long-awaited return to the Octagon following a near one-year layoff, Covington was asked on Twitch which former foe he hates the most, with "Chaos" narrowing it down pretty quickly.
"Definitely Marty Juiceman," Covington said of ex-champ Kamaru Usman, who defeated him at UFC 245 and UFC 268. "Just cause he's a cheater and he's a coward. He definitely cheated multiple times in our fights. Can't respect someone who cheats in a fight."
"I've never cheated. I've done everything the right way. I didn't cut corners, didn't ask for shortcuts. Had to go the long way."
This isn't the first time (and probably not the last) that Covington's called Usman a cheater, claiming his rival has taken performance-enhancing drugs in the past and grabbed his gloves as well as punched him to the back of the head in their title rematch at UFC 268.
That's only scratching the surface of what Covington has said about "The Nigerian Nightmare" in the media, refusing to let the TKO result from their first fight or the unanimous decision loss in the rematch get in the way of what he believes happened.
With no love lost between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, the current welterweight contenders look to re-enter the title picture with a win or two after previous setbacks.
Ex-Champ Leon Edwards Called Out for Long-Awaited Grudge Match at UFC London
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA and Boxing.