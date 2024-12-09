Khalil Rountree Jr. Relives Alex Pereira Fight & KOs UFC Opponents in "Tipsy" Video
Khalil Rountree Jr. has decided to use the layoff following his UFC title bid against Alex Pereira as an opportunity to show off his musical talents.
Rountree's Opponents Get "Tipsy" In New Music Video
Currently the UFC’s #6-ranked light heavyweight contender, Rountree put together a five-fight win streak that included four knockout-victories between 2021 and 2023 to vault into title contention at 205 lbs.
A possible title eliminator against former champion Jamahal Hill at UFC 303 fell through when Rountree self-reported that he’d ingested a banned substance and was subsequently suspended as a result, but upon his return from suspension “The War Horse” was immediately thrown into a headlining title bout with reigning champ Pereira at UFC 307.
The 34-year-old pushed Pereira in the early rounds before ultimately being stopped late in the fourth round, and after taking some time to recover Rountree recently posted an unexpected music video inspired by Shaboozey’s hit track "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" that relives both the Pereira fight and other big moments from his UFC career.
It certainly seems as if Rountree has taken the loss to Pereira in stride despite sustaining significant damage to his face at UFC 307, and given that he still holds a #6 light heavyweight ranking it may only require a couple of impressive wins for “The War Horse” to set up a rematch with the Brazilian.
The win over Rountree at UFC 307 was the third time that “Poatan” has successfully defended his light heavyweight title since claiming the vacant belt at UFC 295, and now fans are waiting to see if Pereira will fight #1-contender Magomed Ankalaev or if a potential super fight with UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones may be next.
