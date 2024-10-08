UFC Rankings Update - 3 Fighters Crack Top 10 with UFC 307 Wins
There's some new blood rising up the ranks of the UFC.
UFC 307 went down on Saturday with a 12-fight card in Salt Lake City, headlined by two title fights. Alex Pereira would retain his title against the #8-ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. by TKO, while former champ Julianna Peña took the throne in the co-main event with a split decision win over Raquel Pennington.
All this and more led to several changes in the UFC's rankings on Tuesday, with new numbers going out to the event's biggest winners.
Welcome To The Top 10
Joaquin Buckley faced a little bit of adversity going up against Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson but it wasn't anything the 30-year-old couldn't handle, delivering a brutal overhand right in the third round to stop Thompson in his tracks.
The win was Buckley's fifth-straight at welterweight since dropping down from middleweight, and for the first time ever, "New Mansa" can now say he's entered the Top 10 rankings at #9. Thompson, on the other hand, leaves with a new #11 ranking.
The UFC bantamweight division saw a similar shift between old school and new school, with Jose Aldo leaving the Top 10 after a controversial split decision loss to Mario Bautista.
Bautista didn't win too many fans over following a rather lackluster performance, but he did earn a spot in the Top 10 at #9. This marked Bautista's seven-straight win. Former featherweight champ Aldo would fall to #11.
At 22 years old, Brazilian prospect Iasmin Lucindo beat the #6 contender in the world Marina Rodriguez by split decision. Despite the impressive feat, Lucindo only rose to #8 behind Amanda Ribas and Mackenzie Dern. Rodriguez went down three spots to #9 after the loss.
More Movement In The Rankings
This wasn't the only change in the women's divisions as Kayla Harrison is headed straight for a title fight with a new #2 ranking by her name, beating Ketlen Viera in her sequel UFC appearance. Former champ Pennington sits as the #1 contender following her title loss.
The woman to beat her, Julianna Peña, went up to #4 in the women's pound-for-pound rankings while, Harrison improved to #9.
It's back-to-back wins for Roman Dolidze in 2024 at light heavyweight and middleweight, where he defeated Kevin Holland last weekend. Holland suffered a rib injury late in Round 1, and the fight was stopped in between rounds with "Trailblazer" unable to continue. Previously ranked #10, Dolidze now ties Paulo Costa at #9.
The weight class above, light heavyweight, is the same as it was yesterday. Taking the first two rounds against the champ Alex Pereira before a TKO defeat in Round 4, Khalil Rountree Jr. stayed still at #8 with Pereira hanging on to his title and #2 pound-for-pound ranking.
