Michael Chandler pulls back curtain on failed UFC booking against Conor McGregor
UFC lightweight Michael Chandler has had time to reflect upon his career over the past few years, a time in his life that was supposed to be about getting the most lucrative payday of his MMA career – a fight against ex-TUF 31 coach and former UFC two-division Champion Conor McGregor.
The McGregor-Chandler Saga Explained
The matchup was initially booked for UFC 303, but a toe injury shortly before the event forced McGregor out of his return fight.
Dana White gives puzzling update regarding potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight
Chandler did his best to wait for McGregor, the same McGregor who had not competed since July 2021 and last won an MMA fight in Jan. 2020 against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.
McGregor, now a part-owner in BKFC while dealing with legal troubles outside of the sport, never committed to finally making his highly-anticipated MMA comeback.
Chandler remained active amid McGregor's sideline activity, as he lost a rematch against former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 last November.
Even with the Oliveira loss, Chandler now gets an opportunity to halt Paddy Pimblett's undefeated UFC record at UFC 314. The fight against Pimblett is one Chandler told Uncrowned's Ariel Helwani on Monday he is supremely focused on winning before returning his attention to McGregor.
UFC’s all-time wins leader sounds off on “shameless” fouling after Seattle main event
Michael Chandler on Conor McGregor's Fighting Future
In light of Chandler's next fight, however, part of him wants the story against McGregor to end with the pair fighting each other, whether this year or in 2026.
"Does he want his legacy to be... 'My last fight, I broke my leg and I touted the greatest comeback in combat sports history,'" Chandler said. "'I fooled everybody for a couple of years and then signed on the dotted line to fight Michael Chandler and then pulled out of the fight, never to return again.' I don't think he wants his legacy to be that."
Chandler said as much as he wants to fight McGregor, he isn't holding his breath.
"Then again, I haven't walked a mile in that man's shoes, so I'm not going to say what he is thinking," Chandler added. "My heart of hearts says he's coming back at some point, but if I was a betting man, I ain't put money on it."
Magomed Ankalaev sends bold message to Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 313 fight
The UFC has remained rather silent regarding a McGregor return with no clear timetable set, much less even an estimation.
For now, only time will tell.
More UFC & MMA News
• Francis Ngannou reveals thoughts on potential fight between Jake Paul, Canelo Alvarez
• Former champs Jose Aldo & Jessica Andrade book fights for UFC 315
• Dana White drops massive Ilia Topuria news, title fight announcements for UFC 314 & 315
• Floyd Mayweather interested in buying $700 million stake in iconic NFL team
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.