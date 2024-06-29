UFC's Paige VanZant Demolishes Opponent in Power Slap Debut
Former UFC flyweight contender Paige VanZant has successfully transitioned to Power Slap.
UFC CEO Dana White Backpedals on Accidental Power Slap vs. Real Madrid Comments
After going 1-4-1 in MMA, bareknuckle, and boxing since 2019, '12 Gauge' has finally found a victory in some form or another by defeating Power Slap's Christine Wolmarans by unanimous decision. View the video below, where VanZant scored two knockdowns on her opponent - her first knockdowns since Bec Rawlings in 2016.
Despite the change of scenery and pace, the victory is a breath of fresh air for VanZant fans after she dropped a split draw (and a knockdown) to internet personality and OnlyFans model Elle Brooke in a boxing match in May.
Dana White Receives Plea from Former UFC KO Artist for One More Fight
Dana White: Power Slap Will be Bigger than UFC
During the Power Slap 8 post-event conference, Power Slap owner Dana White didn't mince his words when singing Power Slap's praises.
Perhaps controversially, White remarked that Power Slap will be the biggest sport in the world, even bigger than the UFC:
"...In the early days [of Power Slap] I said this will be the biggest sport in the world," White remarked. "This will be bigger than the UFC... This will be bigger than the UFC. Now you can remember I said that, everybody will be like, 'Ah he's a f****** nut', and you know, all that s***, and I'll see you in a few years."
Fight fans will have to wait and see whether White's words hold true.
Read More MMA & WWE News
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.