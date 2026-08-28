UFC Shanghai: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong Full Fight Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC returns to Shanghai, China this weekend for another UFC Fight Night, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.

The main event is a huge bout for the bantamweight division, as former title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov set to take on Song Yadong following Song’s submission-win over former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Macau in May.

In the co-main event, Denis Gomes will try to extend her four-fight win streak and move closer towards a strawweight title shot when she meets former title challenger Yan Xiaonan.

UFC Shanghai Main Card Predictions

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong

Umar Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Deiveson Figueiredo (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Song will obviously have the support of the Shanghai crowd and is also coming off probably the biggest win of his career, but it’s hard to see a path to victory for him here unless he’s able to sleep Nurmagomedov with a big shot on the feet.

(Pick: Nurmagomedov)

Yan Xiaonan vs. Denise Gomes

Yan Xiaonan (red gloves) fights against Virna Jandiroba (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A win here would establish Gomes as a legitimate factor in the UFC strawweight title picture, but I think that Yan may be bit too big of a step up in competition for the 26-year-old following four-straight victories.

(Pick: Yan)

Aoriqileng vs. Kai Asakura

Tim Elliot (red gloves) fights Kai Asakura (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Asakura made a major statement when he moved up to the bantamweight division his last time out and stopped Cameron Smotherman, and this looks like another favorable matchup for the former RIZIN star to secure a big finish.

(Pick: Asakura)

Alex Perez vs. Sumudaerji

Alex Perez (red gloves) fights Charles Johnson (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC wasted no time getting this one rebooked after their first meeting ended in a No Contest, and even after the way that initial fight was trending I’m still going to side with Perez to get his hand raised.

(Pick: Perez)

Levi Rodrigues Jr. vs. Ce Liu

Taking his act from the ring to the Octagon! 🦵💥



Chinese kickboxing champ Liu Ce is set to make his UFC debut in #UFCShanghai!



[ 🎥: @k1wgp_pr ] pic.twitter.com/98IQHjihIF — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) August 27, 2026

I don’t love that the UFC decided to bring Liu in after just four MMA fights, but if Rodrigues doesn’t try to bring things to the ground then he could be in for a tough time against the former kickboxing champion.

(Pick: Liu)

Bilal Hasan vs. Nilson Rojas

The biggest favorite in #DWCS history only needed 45 seconds to get this one done!



Bilal Hasan is UNBELIEVABLE inside the Octagon! 😮‍💨



[ LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/uyiENO9ltD — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) August 12, 2026

I’m a little bit confused about why the UFC makes fighters like Anthony Wint and Hasan go through Dana White’s Contender Series only to debut against other newly-signed fighters, but this is still one of the best matchups on the card and should be a fun way for Hasan to introduce himself to UFC fans.

(Pick: Hasan)

UFC Shanghai Preliminary Card

Andre Lima vs. Namsrai Batbayar

What a way to earn a UFC contract!!



Namsrai Batbayar closed out the Road To UFC 4 flyweight tournament final with a first round TKO! pic.twitter.com/kN5ujSCpZm — UFC (@ufc) May 29, 2026

Lima’s second weight miss in the UFC also comes after the Brazilian suffered his first professional loss, and I think Batbayar might be catching Lima at the right time to score an upset after joining the promotion off of Road to UFC.

(Pick: Batbayar)

Rei Tsuruya vs. Kevin Borjas

Rei Tsuruya (blue gloves) prepares to fight Joshua Van (not pictured) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tsuruya took quite a bit of time off following his loss to Joshua Van and looked sensational in his return against Luis Gurule, and I have to pick him to put on another solid performance here even with Borjas coming in following his upset against Lima.

(Pick: Tsuruya)

Jack Jenkins vs. Sean Woodson

Dan Ige (red gloves) fights against Sean Woodson (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is one of a couple of prelim matchups that I think could have taken the place of Rodrigues vs. Liu on the main card, and I’m expecting Woodson to pick up a bounce-back victory after Dan Ige ended his lengthy winning streak.

(Pick: Woodson)

Long Xiao vs. Francesco Nuzzi

Francesco Nuzzi gets the TKO in the co-main event! #CW195 pic.twitter.com/Hx2I43jzLS — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 4, 2025

This is a bit of weird booking given that Xiao is on a two-fight skid and Nuzzi was signed after his most recent fight ended in a No Contest, but if the two men primarily stand and trade strikes then I think Nuzzi can pull off the minor upset.

(Pick: Nuzzi)

Lawrence Lui vs. Hector Santiago

Media done ✅



Don't miss CKB's Lawrence Lui back this weekend at #UFCShanghai! pic.twitter.com/lfaynUk4kO — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) August 27, 2026

Santiago got the call to join the UFC after John Yannis withdrew from this event, and I expect that Lui will get his hand raised here as long as he doesn’t get careless on the feet and eat too many big shots from the Brazilian

(Pick: Lui)

Jingnan Xiong vs. Julia Polastri

It’s a terrible look that both women missed weight ahead of this fight, but I do think that if Polastri intends to stand and trade strikes with Jingnan then she could be in for a difficult night.

(Pick: Jingnan)

Meng Ding vs. Cam Nelson

Nelson hasn’t faced an especially high level of competition thus far, but I think the Canadian can rise to the occasion in Shanghai and best Ding in his UFC debut.

(Pick: Nelson)

Be sure to check back with MMA KO tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Shanghai.