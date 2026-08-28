UFC Shanghai: Early Start Time, Full Card, Odds for Nurmagomedov vs. Song

The UFC is back in China for a 13-fight card topped by a critical bantamweight main event between former UFC bantamweight title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov and Yadong Song in a five-round, non-title main event.

Since Nurmagomedov's (20-1 MMA) loss to then-champion Merab Dvalishvili (21-5 MMA) at UFC 311 last January, Nurmagomedov bounced back with back-to-back wins against Mario Bautista (18-3 MMA) and former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo (25-7-1 MMA) to run his UFC record to 8-1.

Nurmagomedov told UFC.com this week that he was unbothered by David Martinez (14-1 MMA) having to withdraw, recognizing that staying ready for potentially unknown opportunities is simply part of MMA.

Umar Nurmagomedov Ready to Remain in Title Contention

Mar 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Umar Nurmagomedov (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Brian Kelleher (not pictured) during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

“First, I am gonna be happy to do [away with] knockout, but this guy is not an easy fight,” Nurmagomedov said. “We both, I think, are going to show what it means to do mixed martial arts… Of course I want to show my best version. I don’t care about that fight (between Yan and Dvalishvili) — whether they’re gonna fight or not. For myself, I want to show my best version and I will do it, Inshallah.”

Nurmagomedov said his fight with Song (23-9,1 NC) would eventually happen. Now that it's a reality, he said he's excited for the challenge given Song's awkward style, movement , and Octagon pacing.

"I think we’re just two guys in Top-5 who don’t have fight,” Nurmagomedov said. "When they said they’re gonna do [an] event in Shanghai, I was thinking about that fight. I thought maybe they were gonna put Song Yadong, but at that time, I had an opponent already — (David) Martinez — but when they tell me he’s injured, I understand they’re gonna make (this fight).”

Song, meanwhile, said he was glad to replace Martinez and expects the best version of Nurmagomedov to come toward him on fight night.

Yadong Song Reveals First Reaction to Umar Nurmagomedov Offer

Feb 22, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Henry Cejudo (red gloves) fights Song Yadong (blue gloves) in the bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“One week after my last fight, UFC called me to fight Umar, and I said yes,” Song told UFC.com. “This is a big opportunity for me. With this fight, I will get a title shot. I feel good. This year, I feel very healthy mentally and physically. I have another new coach and a new nutritionist. This is the reason why I’m able to fight so much this year.”

Song said that he could find himself fighting for a world title should he beat Nurmagomedov, although a crowded bantamweight division could delay those plans for the time being.

Nonetheless, it's a huge divisional swing fight set to serve as the main event in Shanghai at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center. Check out the full bout order and betting odds from bet365 below, as odds are subject to change.

UFC Shanghai Full Card + Odds

The card is set to begin with the prelims at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT, followed by main card action at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+ (subscription required); click here to watch.

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Main card (Start time 6 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT, P+)

Main Event: Umar Nurmagomedov (-500) vs. Song Yadong (+400), bantamweight

Umar Nurmagomedov (-500) vs. Song Yadong (+400), bantamweight Co-Main Event: Yan Xiaonan (-150) vs. Denise Gomes (+125), strawweight

Yan Xiaonan (-150) vs. Denise Gomes (+125), strawweight Aori Qileng (+350) vs. Kai Asakura (-450), bantamweight

Alex Perez (+180) vs. Sumudaerji (-220), flyweight

Ce Liu (-190) vs. Levi Rodrigues Jr. (+160), light heavyweight

Bilal Hasan (-800) vs. Nilson Rojas (+550), flyweight

Preliminary card (Start time 3 a.m. ET/ 12 a.m. PT, P+)

Featured Prelim: Namsrai Batbayar (+220) vs. Andre Lima (-270), flyweight

Namsrai Batbayar (+220) vs. Andre Lima (-270), flyweight Rei Tsuruya (-750) vs. Kevin Borjas (+525), flyweight

Jack Jenkins (+125) vs. Sean Woodson (-150), featherweight

Xiao Long (-180) vs. Francesco Nuzzi (+150), bantamweight

Lawrence Lui (-280) vs. Hector Santiago (+230), bantamweight

Jingnan Xiong (+200) vs. Julia Polastri (-250), strawweight

Ding Meng (-145) vs. Cameron Nelson (+120), welterweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.