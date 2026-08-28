UFC Shanghai: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC Shanghai goes down tomorrow (August 29) at the Oriental Sports Center, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

Umar Nurmagomedov (-625) vs. Song Yadong (+455)

Yan Xiaonan (-155) vs. Denise Gomes (+130)

Aoriqileng (+350) vs. Kai Asakura (-455)

Alex Perez (+180) vs. Sumudaerji (-218)

Levi Rodrigues Jr. (+160) vs. Ce Liu (-192)

Bilal Hasan (-800) vs. Nilson Rojas (+550)

Andre Lima (-270) vs. Namsrai Batbayar (+220)

Rei Tsuruya (-850) vs. Kevin Borjas (+575)

Jack Jenkins (+124) vs. Sean Woodson (-148)

Long Xiao (-180) vs. Franceso Nuzzi (+150)

Lawrence Lui (-290) vs. Hector Santiago (+235)

Jingnan Xiong (+200) vs. Julia Polastri (-245)

Meng Ding (-142) vs. Cam Nelson (+120)

UFC Shanghai Moneyline Bets

Yan Xiaonan to Defeat Denis Gomes (-155)

Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) fights Zhang Weili (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Gomes comes into this matchup on a four-fight win streak, but the 26-year-old is taking on a former title challenger that’s handled the majority of her UFC competition and also holds a win over the promotion’s current strawweight champion.

Sean Woodson to Defeat Jack Jenkins (-148)

Dan Ige (red gloves) fights against Sean Woodson (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jenkins began his UFC career with back-to-back victories but has alternated wins and losses since then, and Woodson will be eager to get back into the win column after Dan Ige snapped his lengthy win streak via a controversial finish at UFC 314.

Jingnan Xiong to Defeat Julia Polastri (+200)

She wants all the smoke 💨



[ Xiong Jingnan | #UFCMacau | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/aukuw3P15F — UFC (@ufc) May 30, 2026

Jingnan came up short against the perennially underestimated Angela Hill in her promotional debut at UFC Macau, but if Polastri isn’t able to bring things to the mat then I don’t expect her to have the same striking success that Hill did against the former ONE Championship star.

UFC Shanghai Prop Bets

Lawrence Lui vs. Hector Santiago Goes Over 2.5 Rounds (-105)

Lui is a sizeable favorite to spoil Santiago’s promotional debut, and I think the City Kickboxing fighter will rely heavily on his height and reach advantage while avoiding big shots from Santiago in a bout that could make it to the judges’ scorecards.

Meng Ding vs. Cam Nelson Goes Under 2.5 Rounds (-135)

🗣️ "So stoked for the guy!" 🤛🇨🇦 @Michael_Malott with high praise for Cam Nelson ahead of #UFCShanghai 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/zYgJ2t9j0x — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) August 27, 2026

Ding went the distance in a losing effort against José Souza in his UFC debut but boasts 30 finishes across his 46-professional fights, while Nelson has secured all but two of his professional wins via stoppage and will be eager to try and make a strong impression in his UFC debut.

Bilal Hasan vs. Nilson Rojas – Fight to Start Round 3 (-120)

A one-of-one faceoff 👀



Bilal Hasan vs Nilson Rojas



[ #UFCShanghai is LIVE AUG 29 at 6amET on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/rFZyjIQDUL — UFC (@ufc) August 28, 2026

I do expect Hasan to win this fight, but Rojas has also looked very good on the regional scene and may push “The Indoninja” a bit farther than the current betting lines indicate.

Sean Woodson to Defeat Jack Jenkins via Decision (+140)

Jack Jenkins (red gloves) prepares to fight Chepe Mariscal (not pictured) during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Woodson’s boxing ability and massive frame make him a serious threat to win via knockout whenever he steps into the cage, but Jenkins’ only KO/TKO loss across 18 professional fights came due to an arm injury.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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