UFC Shanghai: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
UFC Shanghai goes down tomorrow (August 29) at the Oriental Sports Center, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
Umar Nurmagomedov (-625) vs. Song Yadong (+455)
Yan Xiaonan (-155) vs. Denise Gomes (+130)
Aoriqileng (+350) vs. Kai Asakura (-455)
Alex Perez (+180) vs. Sumudaerji (-218)
Levi Rodrigues Jr. (+160) vs. Ce Liu (-192)
Bilal Hasan (-800) vs. Nilson Rojas (+550)
Andre Lima (-270) vs. Namsrai Batbayar (+220)
Rei Tsuruya (-850) vs. Kevin Borjas (+575)
Jack Jenkins (+124) vs. Sean Woodson (-148)
Long Xiao (-180) vs. Franceso Nuzzi (+150)
Lawrence Lui (-290) vs. Hector Santiago (+235)
Jingnan Xiong (+200) vs. Julia Polastri (-245)
Meng Ding (-142) vs. Cam Nelson (+120)
UFC Shanghai Moneyline Bets
Yan Xiaonan to Defeat Denis Gomes (-155)
Gomes comes into this matchup on a four-fight win streak, but the 26-year-old is taking on a former title challenger that’s handled the majority of her UFC competition and also holds a win over the promotion’s current strawweight champion.
Sean Woodson to Defeat Jack Jenkins (-148)
Jenkins began his UFC career with back-to-back victories but has alternated wins and losses since then, and Woodson will be eager to get back into the win column after Dan Ige snapped his lengthy win streak via a controversial finish at UFC 314.
Jingnan Xiong to Defeat Julia Polastri (+200)
Jingnan came up short against the perennially underestimated Angela Hill in her promotional debut at UFC Macau, but if Polastri isn’t able to bring things to the mat then I don’t expect her to have the same striking success that Hill did against the former ONE Championship star.
UFC Shanghai Prop Bets
Lawrence Lui vs. Hector Santiago Goes Over 2.5 Rounds (-105)
Lui is a sizeable favorite to spoil Santiago’s promotional debut, and I think the City Kickboxing fighter will rely heavily on his height and reach advantage while avoiding big shots from Santiago in a bout that could make it to the judges’ scorecards.
Meng Ding vs. Cam Nelson Goes Under 2.5 Rounds (-135)
Ding went the distance in a losing effort against José Souza in his UFC debut but boasts 30 finishes across his 46-professional fights, while Nelson has secured all but two of his professional wins via stoppage and will be eager to try and make a strong impression in his UFC debut.
Bilal Hasan vs. Nilson Rojas – Fight to Start Round 3 (-120)
I do expect Hasan to win this fight, but Rojas has also looked very good on the regional scene and may push “The Indoninja” a bit farther than the current betting lines indicate.
Sean Woodson to Defeat Jack Jenkins via Decision (+140)
Woodson’s boxing ability and massive frame make him a serious threat to win via knockout whenever he steps into the cage, but Jenkins’ only KO/TKO loss across 18 professional fights came due to an arm injury.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.