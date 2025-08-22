UFC Shanghai: Walker vs. Zhang full card, odds, start time, how to watch
The UFC's August schedule is capped with an international trip to China for a Fight Night installment featuring former champions, title challengers, and contenders working their way up the title ladder in their respective ways.
The main event couldn't be any more important. Brazil's Johnny Walker enters enemy territory in a five-round light heavyweight contest opposite Mingyang Zhang, with a possible viral finish in play. Zhang (19-6 MMA) is off to a fast start, as he has burst onto the UFC scene with three stoppage-victories. His most recent came in April against the now-retired Anthony Smith (37-21 MMA) in Kansas City, arguably Zhang's most complete performance.
Meanwhile, Walker (21-9,1 NC MMA) is attempting to avoid dropping to .500 in the UFC, as he has lost four of his last eight fights and recently suffered back-to-back losses against Volkan Oezdemir (20-8 MMA) and current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev (21-1-1 MMA). His last victory came in May 2023 against Smith, which was part of a three-fight winning streak at the time.
The co-headliner underwent an unforeseen turn of events, as former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling (24-5 MMA) and ex-UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (16-4 MMA) agreed to meet at a catchweight of 153 pounds instead of the traditional featherweight 145-pound limit after weight complications from Ortega forced the fight's adjustment. The fight remains a five-rounder if need be, as is the main event.
Given the event is in China, fans in the U.S. will be treated to a non-traditional start time for the entire 12-fight card. The prelims get underway at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT, followed by the main card at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.
READ MORE: UFC makes concerning short-notice change to this weekend's co-main fight
Below are the current DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, as of Friday morning. They are subject to change as the event draws closer.
UFC Shanghai Full Card + Odds
Main card (Start time 6 a.m. ET, ESPN+)
- Main Event: Johnny Walker (+280) vs. Mingyang Zhang (-355), light heavyweight (five rounds, non-title)
- Co-Main Event: Brian Ortega (+300) vs. Aljamain Sterling (-380), catchweight – 153 pounds (five rounds)
- Sergei Pavlovich (-265) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (+215), heavyweight
- Su Mudaerji (-175) vs. Kevin Borjas (+145), flyweight
- Taiyilake Nueraji (-470) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (+360), welterweight
Preliminary card (Start time 3 a.m. ET, ESPN+)
- Featured Prelim: Maheshate Hayisaer (+105) vs. Gauge Young (-125), lightweight
- Lone’er Kavanagh (-218) vs. Charles Johnson (+180), flyweight
- Rong Zhu (-265) vs. Austin Hubbard (+215), lightweight
- Michel Pereira (-270) vs. Kyle Daukaus (+220), middleweight
- Yi Zha (-1200) vs. Westin Wilson (+750), featherweight
- Xiao Long (+100) vs. Su Young You (-120), bantamweight
- Uran Satybaldiev (-142) vs. Diyar Nurgozhay (+120), light heavyweight
More MMA News
- Former UFC champ Francis Ngannou leaves MMA fans guessing on return
- UFC fans devastated as beloved champion unretires at 43 for bareknuckle fight
- MMA star breaks silence following viral KO loss in UFC debut
- UFC Champion Alexander Volkanovski names next fight opponent
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.