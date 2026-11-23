UFC star Conor McGregor has reportedly returned to training after a devastating knee injury ended his last fight.

Following a five-year absence, McGregor made his return to the Octagon over the summer in the main event of UFC 329, where he met Max Holloway in a highly-anticipated rematch.

The Irishman’s long-awaited return unfortunately ended in disaster, as he blew out a knee shortly after the fight started and things were ultimately called off just 69 seconds into the opening round.

One Last UFC Fight for Conor McGregor?

During his injury rehab, McGregor made headlines by claiming that his next fight will be his last one with the UFC.

Conor McGregor during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the news caused quite a stir, hardcore MMA fans are aware that this next fight should be the last one on McGregor’s current UFC deal, and given the Irishman’s considerable starpower he likely wants to explore other combat sports options rather than walk away from fighting entirely.

Boxing referee Robert Byrd separates Conor McGregor (back) from Floyd Mayweather Jr. during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A return to boxing is always on the table given how lucrative his one-off match with Floy Mayweather Jr. was in 2017, but “The Notorious” has also teased the idea of competing in bareknuckle fighting given that he’s a part-owner of BKFC.

Conor McGregor Reportedly Returns to Training After UFC 329 Injury

In a bit of a surprise announcement given the severity of his knee injury, McGregor has apparently returned to strength training ahead of his comeback.

It’s an impressive turnaround from an ACL and meniscus tear just over four months ago if McGregor is already back to doing intense lifts with his lower body, but it still seems unlikely that “The Notorious” will return for his “final” UFC fight before the second half of 2027.

Who Will Conor McGregor Face for his Last UFC Fight?

Provided that nothing significant derails McGregor’s plans for a return, the big question that remains is who the UFC will match him up with for what could be his last Octagon appearance.

Conor McGregor reacts during weigh ins for UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 38-year-old previously expressed interested in a trilogy bout with Holloway given that their series now stands at one fight apiece, but the recent news that the UFC has re-signed BKFC star Mike Perry also generated some talk about how “Platinum” might be a good opponent for McGregor at this stage

of his fighting career.

Conor McGregor motions toward Dustin Poirier while being interviewed by host Joe Rogan during weigh ins for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

If McGregor is serious about closing out his UFC career in order to pursue other opportunities, there’s also always the chance that the promotion could match him up with a rising up-and-comer to try and build their name against the biggest star in UFC history.