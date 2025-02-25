MMA Knockout

Song Yadong responds to Henry Cejudo's rematch demand after controversial UFC Seattle win

Will the UFC set up a rematch between the two bantamweights?

Drew Beaupre

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Even if the promotion isn’t especially keen on it, Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong may end up running things back after the pair headlined UFC Seattle last weekend.

UFC Seattle Headliner Ends In Controversy

A former two-division UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, Cejudo came out of retirement in 2023 to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight belt but came up just short when he lost a split decision.

‘Father time comes for us all,' Henry Cejudo told to retire by greatest UFC rival

Aljamain Sterling reacts after defeating Henry Cejudo during UFC 288 at Prudential Center.
Aljamain Sterling reacts after defeating Henry Cejudo during UFC 288 at Prudential Center. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

A follow-up fight with current bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili resulted in another loss for Cejudo, and a matchup with #8-ranked Song in the main event of last weekend’s UFC Seattle represented a chance for the Olympian to either get back on track or find himself on the first three-fight skid of his career.

Henry Cejudo fights Song Yadong in a bantamweight main event during a UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena.
Henry Cejudo fights Song Yadong in a bantamweight main event during a UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

“Triple C” had considerable success with his leg kicks in the opening round before Song began to exploit a clear speed advantage as the fight went on, but things came to a premature end when an eye poke left Cejudo unable to continue and “Kung Fu Kid” won the bout via technical decision.

Cejudo Demands Rematch With Song

The days following UFC Seattle have seen Cejudo dismiss fan questions about the severity of the eye poke while also calling for a rematch, and the 38-year-old decided to address Song directly in his latest post regarding their fight.

"Run it back [Dana White] !!! [Song Yadong] you told me you wanted a rematch. Your face at the end says it all. You know you didn’t defeat me. Learn how to close your fists and sign the damn contract!"

"Kung Fu Kid" Responds To Cejudo's Request

Song was noticeably disappointed when the fight was called off after the start of the fourth round, and it didn't take long for the bantamweight contender to respond to Cejudo’s post and sign off on plans for a rematch.

Three things we learned from UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song

"Bro, of course, I'm more than happy to have a rematch with you. The first three rounds were just my warm-up. My plan was to turn it up in the fourth round and KO you - you know that. Tell the UFC to set it up, I'm ready to sign the contract anytime"

UFC CEO Dana White already shut down the idea of the two bantamweights meeting in a rematch in the immediate aftermath of UFC Seattle, but with both men on board for another fight the promotion might decide to grant that request in order to provide some sort of closure to their new rivalry.

More UFC & MMA News

• Dustin Poirier weighs-in on if Ilia Topuria deserves title shot vs. Islam Makhachev

• Magomed Ankalaev sends bold message to Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 313 fight

Dana White gives puzzling update regarding potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight

UFC’s Bryce Mitchell cancels match vs. Israeli fighter, teases ‘big fight coming up'

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News