Song Yadong responds to Henry Cejudo's rematch demand after controversial UFC Seattle win
Even if the promotion isn’t especially keen on it, Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong may end up running things back after the pair headlined UFC Seattle last weekend.
UFC Seattle Headliner Ends In Controversy
A former two-division UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, Cejudo came out of retirement in 2023 to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight belt but came up just short when he lost a split decision.
‘Father time comes for us all,' Henry Cejudo told to retire by greatest UFC rival
A follow-up fight with current bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili resulted in another loss for Cejudo, and a matchup with #8-ranked Song in the main event of last weekend’s UFC Seattle represented a chance for the Olympian to either get back on track or find himself on the first three-fight skid of his career.
“Triple C” had considerable success with his leg kicks in the opening round before Song began to exploit a clear speed advantage as the fight went on, but things came to a premature end when an eye poke left Cejudo unable to continue and “Kung Fu Kid” won the bout via technical decision.
Cejudo Demands Rematch With Song
The days following UFC Seattle have seen Cejudo dismiss fan questions about the severity of the eye poke while also calling for a rematch, and the 38-year-old decided to address Song directly in his latest post regarding their fight.
"Run it back [Dana White] !!! [Song Yadong] you told me you wanted a rematch. Your face at the end says it all. You know you didn’t defeat me. Learn how to close your fists and sign the damn contract!"
"Kung Fu Kid" Responds To Cejudo's Request
Song was noticeably disappointed when the fight was called off after the start of the fourth round, and it didn't take long for the bantamweight contender to respond to Cejudo’s post and sign off on plans for a rematch.
Three things we learned from UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song
"Bro, of course, I'm more than happy to have a rematch with you. The first three rounds were just my warm-up. My plan was to turn it up in the fourth round and KO you - you know that. Tell the UFC to set it up, I'm ready to sign the contract anytime"
UFC CEO Dana White already shut down the idea of the two bantamweights meeting in a rematch in the immediate aftermath of UFC Seattle, but with both men on board for another fight the promotion might decide to grant that request in order to provide some sort of closure to their new rivalry.
More UFC & MMA News
• Dustin Poirier weighs-in on if Ilia Topuria deserves title shot vs. Islam Makhachev
• Magomed Ankalaev sends bold message to Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 313 fight
• Dana White gives puzzling update regarding potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight
• UFC’s Bryce Mitchell cancels match vs. Israeli fighter, teases ‘big fight coming up'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.