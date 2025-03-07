Former UFC title challenger pulls shotgun on would-be attacker in viral video
Never bring a knife to a gun fight.
"Chito" Vera Stands His Ground
Marlon "Chito" Vera seemingly always has a few guns on him - not that the former UFC title challenger necessarily needs them to protect himself. But, a shotgun would come in handy when Vera was approached by a man with a large knife in his driveway.
‘You won’t believe it,’ Top 3 UFC fights for Ilia Topuria outside of Islam Makhachev
On Friday, security footage was posted of Vera working on his truck outside of his California home while a man in the distance pulled out a knife with the apparent intention of robbing the UFC fighter.
Little did the would-be attacker know that Vera was locked and loaded. Vera quickly pulled out a shotgun from his truck, cocking it and aiming it at the knifeman in his driveway.
In Vera's sights, the would-be attacker immediately backed off, running away in the opposite direction.
Alex Pereira drops three options for UFC & boxing fights after Magomed Ankalaev
As you might recall, Vera's home in Ecuador was robbed while he was in Miami for his title fight against Sean O'Malley. The #7 UFC bantamweight contender attempts to rebound from back-to-back losses in his next fight against Mario Bautista on May 3rd.
More UFC & MMA News
• Dana White reveals surprising new business venture outside of the UFC
• ‘The Hulk for a reason!’ Modestas Bukauskas talks Ion Cutelaba fight at UFC 315
•'DBX1' comes to Miami featuring former UFC middleweight title challenger
• Netflix follows up Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson with all-women boxing card at MSG
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.