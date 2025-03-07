MMA Knockout

Former UFC title challenger pulls shotgun on would-be attacker in viral video

Former UFC title challenger Marlon "Chito" Vera scared off a man holding a knife in his driveway.

Christopher De Santiago

Chito Vera

Never bring a knife to a gun fight.

"Chito" Vera Stands His Ground

Marlon "Chito" Vera seemingly always has a few guns on him - not that the former UFC title challenger necessarily needs them to protect himself. But, a shotgun would come in handy when Vera was approached by a man with a large knife in his driveway.

Marlon Vera before his fight with Sean O’Malley during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.
Marlon Vera before his fight with Sean O’Malley during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On Friday, security footage was posted of Vera working on his truck outside of his California home while a man in the distance pulled out a knife with the apparent intention of robbing the UFC fighter.

Little did the would-be attacker know that Vera was locked and loaded. Vera quickly pulled out a shotgun from his truck, cocking it and aiming it at the knifeman in his driveway.

In Vera's sights, the would-be attacker immediately backed off, running away in the opposite direction.

Marlon Vera fights Sean O’Malley during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.
Marlon Vera fights Sean O’Malley during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As you might recall, Vera's home in Ecuador was robbed while he was in Miami for his title fight against Sean O'Malley. The #7 UFC bantamweight contender attempts to rebound from back-to-back losses in his next fight against Mario Bautista on May 3rd.

