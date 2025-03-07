Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev face-off & ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 313
With the morning weigh-ins now in the books, the UFC 313 ceremonial weigh-in ceremony and fighter face-offs are set to go down today in Las Vegas, NV.
Alex Pereira & Magomed Ankalaev Face Off In Las Vegas
The event is headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira and #1 contender Magomed Ankalaev, and in the co-main event Rafael Fiziev steps in on short notice to try and best Justin Gaethje in a rematch of their 2023 meeting that Gaethje won via majority decision.
Main card predictions for UFC 313 - Can Magomed Ankalaev dethrone Alex Pereira?
Lightweights King Green and Mauricio Ruffy will kick off the main card action before former title challenger Amanda Lemos meets Iasmin Lucindo in a pivotal strawweight bout. Another lightweight matchup rounds out the main card when Jalin Turner meets Ignacio Bahamondes in a fight between two all-action finishers.
The night’s featured prelim will see top heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes welcome Rizvan Kuniev to the UFC, and the rest of the prelims feature a number of well-matched fights such as the flyweight tilt between Rei Tsuruya and Joshua Van.
How to watch UFC 313 & betting odds for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
The ceremonial weigh-ins and fighter face-offs for UFC 313 are set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and you can check out a live stream of the proceedings below courtesy of the UFC.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev.
