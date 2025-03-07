MMA Knockout

Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev face-off & ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 313

Watch the fighters from UFC 313 square off one more time before Saturday night.

Drew Beaupre

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the morning weigh-ins now in the books, the UFC 313 ceremonial weigh-in ceremony and fighter face-offs are set to go down today in Las Vegas, NV.

Alex Pereira & Magomed Ankalaev Face Off In Las Vegas

The event is headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira and #1 contender Magomed Ankalaev, and in the co-main event Rafael Fiziev steps in on short notice to try and best Justin Gaethje in a rematch of their 2023 meeting that Gaethje won via majority decision.

Main card predictions for UFC 313 - Can Magomed Ankalaev dethrone Alex Pereira?

Alex Pereira fights Jiri Prochazka during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena.
Alex Pereira fights Jiri Prochazka during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lightweights King Green and Mauricio Ruffy will kick off the main card action before former title challenger Amanda Lemos meets Iasmin Lucindo in a pivotal strawweight bout. Another lightweight matchup rounds out the main card when Jalin Turner meets Ignacio Bahamondes in a fight between two all-action finishers.

Manuel Torres fights Ignacio Bahamondes of Chile during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at Sphere.
Manuel Torres fights Ignacio Bahamondes of Chile during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at Sphere. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The night’s featured prelim will see top heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes welcome Rizvan Kuniev to the UFC, and the rest of the prelims feature a number of well-matched fights such as the flyweight tilt between Rei Tsuruya and Joshua Van.

Cody Durden fights Joshua Van at T-Mobile Arena.
Cody Durden fights Joshua Van at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

How to watch UFC 313 & betting odds for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

The ceremonial weigh-ins and fighter face-offs for UFC 313 are set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and you can check out a live stream of the proceedings below courtesy of the UFC.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev.

More UFC & MMA News

• Is Alex Pereira going to steal Jon Jones fight ahead of Tom Aspinall?

• ‘You won’t believe it,’ Top 3 UFC fights for Ilia Topuria outside of Islam Makhachev

Former UFC title challenger pulls shotgun on would-be attacker in viral video

• Netflix follows up Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson with all-women boxing card at MSG

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News