PFL Europe 3 Fight Card Preview – Stevie Ray vs. Lewis Long
The 2024 Finals for four different weight classes will be decided this weekend when PFL Europe 3 takes place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Main Event
The main event will see UFC and PFL veteran Stevie Ray return to action for a welterweight matchup with Bellator standout Lewis Long.
Currently on a three-fight skid that saw him retire for the second time after losing to Clay Collard last year, Ray will try to get back into the win column for the first time since his back-to-back victories over Anthony Pettis when he welcomes Long to the PFL SmartCage in Glasgow.
The Co-Main Event
The night’s co-main event features Robert Whiteford taking on Roger Huerta in a battle between UFC and Bellator veterans.
Returning to action for the first time since losing to Chris Gonzalez in 2021, Huerta will look to snap a four-fight skid at PFL Europe 3 but faces a tough task with Whiteford also getting back into action for the first time since his 2022 loss to Daniel Weichel.
Welterweight Semifinals
Ibrahima Mané vs. Daniele Miceli
Coming off an impressive 27-second win via Von Flue choke against Yassin Najid, Italy’s Miceli will attempt to end Mané’s six-fight win streak when the two men meet to decide which fighter will head to the 2024 Welterweight Finals.
Jack Grant vs. Florim Zendeli
A longtime veteran of Cage Warriors, Grant nearly upset Abdoul Abdouraguimov in his PFL debut before he stopped Charlie Leary with strikes in just 41 seconds in June.
The 32-year-old now faces Zendeli, who has only tasted defeat once in a professional MMA career that has also seen him score finishes in all eight of his wins.
Lightweight Semifinals
Jakub Kaszuba vs. Daniele Scatizzi
The unbeaten Kaszuba claimed last year’s PFL Europe Lightweight Championship when he stopped John Mitchell with strikes in the second round, and early this year he took a unanimous decision over Kane Mousah to book his spot in the 2024 Semifinals.
Scatizzi will be eager to spoil Kaszuba’s plans of repeating as champion when the two men meet in the cage, especially after the Bellator veteran impressed in his PFL debut in March when he caught Aleksandr Chizov with a heel hook in less than two minutes.
Conor Hughes vs. Ignacio Capella
Coming off back-to-back stoppage'wins after suffering his first pro loss in his PFL debut last year, Hughes will try to become the first fighter to defeat Capella since the Spaniard came up short in his pro debut against Wilson Varela back in 2014.
Bantamweight Semifinals
Julien Pierre Lopez vs. Alexander Luster
A submission-win over former Cage Warriors champion Dominique Wooding punched Lopez’s ticket to the 2024 Semifinals, and now “Boyka” faces a dangerous opponent that’s finished all of his pro victories in Luster.
Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs. Dean Garnett
McGrillen-Evans suffered the first loss of his pro career in a sizeable upset against Weslley Maia last year, but “The McGrizzla” got back into the win column in June when he defeated Matiss Zaharovs.
The 23-year-old now steps in on short-notice to face Dean Garnett, who will finally make his PFL debut after several fight cancellations this year that delayed his chance to extend his current four-fight win streak.
Women’s Flyweight Semifinals
Karolina Wójcik vs. Paulina Wiśniewska
Wójcik and Wiśniewska meet in an all-Polish women’s flyweight tilt to see which fighter will compete for PFL Europe gold later this year.
Wójcik’s PFL debut saw “The Polish Assassin” take a unanimous decision over Lizzy Gevers, while Wiśniewska added to her perfect pro record when she stopped Dee Begley with strikes at the same event in June.
Shanelle Dyer vs. Valentina Scatizzi
Scatizzi is tasked with halting the significant momentum of a rising star when she squares off with Dyer in Glasgow.
The 28-year-old rebounded well from a stoppage-loss to Dakota Ditcheva by defeating Marie Loiseau in her quarterfinal bout, while Dyer added to her unbeaten record when she floored Mariam Torchinava with a head kick in the opening round.
The event also features several non-tournament bouts with fighters that will be eager to step in should any of semifinal matchups fall through, and fans outside of the United States can catch all the action on DAZN starting from 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 28.
Main Card (DAZN, 12:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Stevie Ray vs. Lewis Long
• Co-Main Event: Robert Whiteford vs. Roger Huerta
• Ibrahima Mané vs. Daniele Miceli
• Jack Grant vs. Florim Zendeli
• Julien Pierre Lopez vs. Alexander Luster
• Jakub Kaszuba vs. Daniele Scatizzi
• Connor Hughes vs. Ignacio Capella
• Shanelle Dyer vs. Valentina Scatizzi
• Karolina Wójcik vs. Paulina Wiśniewska
• Gemma Auld vs. Weronika Pietruszka
• Mark Ewen vs. Yassin Chtatou
• Matiss Zaharovs vs. Brian Hyslop
