PFL Europe 3 Fight Card Preview – Stevie Ray vs. Lewis Long

𝙏𝙍𝘼𝘿𝙀 ➡️ 𝙎𝙐𝙋𝙇𝙀𝙓 ➡️ 𝙎𝙏𝙊𝙋𝙋𝘼𝙂𝙀



Jack Grant got it done in just 41 seconds in his Regular Season victory over Charlie Leary at #PFLNewcastle!



Grant meets Florim Zendeli in the semifinals at #PFLGlasgow on Saturday 28th September! Is the Grimsby hero the man to… pic.twitter.com/q6l6A86C94