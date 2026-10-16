UFC Star Payton Talbott Roasts Undefeated Fighter After Unexpected UFC Exit

An undefeated fighter’s unexpected exit from the UFC helped kick off of a war of words with bantamweight star Payton Talbott.

The tenth season of Dana White’s Contender Series wrapped up last Tuesday, and the four contracts Dana White handed out at the conclusion of the event brought the total number of contracts awarded up to 46 over ten-straight weeks of events.

It’s no surprise that the UFC might be looking to thin its roster out a bit with so many new faces coming into the fold, but this week the promotion made the surprising decision to part ways with one of its undefeated talents.

Farid Basharat Exits UFC After Unbeaten Octagon Run

As of this week, unbeaten bantamweight contender Farid Basharat is no longer on the UFC roster and was not offered a new contract following his last fight.

Farid Basharat during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Basharat defeated all seven opponents he faced under the UFC banner after joining the promotion off of DWCS in 2022, which brought his overall record to a perfect 16-0.

Farid Basharat (red gloves) fights John Garza (blue gloves) in a bantamweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Ferocious” previously took a shot at top-ranked bantamweight contender Talbott after the latter fighter stopped Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event of UFC 332, and Talbott took the news of Basharat’s UFC exit as an opportunity to directly respond to that initial post.

🫩 6 decisions bro https://t.co/ohy6NVBbOm — Payton Talbott (@PaytonTalbott) October 15, 2026

Payton Talbott Trades Words With Farid Basharat Following UFC Exit

While it took Talbott a few weeks to acknowledge the shot directed at him, Basharat was quick to fire

back and downplay Talbott’s recent run of results.

I didn’t have the luxury of fighting three 40 years olds. — Farid Basharat (@faridbofficial) October 15, 2026

Talbott’s response took aim at Basharat’s own UFC run, which saw the 29-year-old go the distance six times out of seven appearances and only end things inside the distance in his second UFC bout against Kleydson Rodrigues.

yeah sorry man thats a bummer, definitely would have beat them on the score cards too!! — Payton Talbott (@PaytonTalbott) October 15, 2026

War of words aside, Basharat is set to test free agency after his brother Javid also exited the UFC earlier this year and joined the PFL, while Talbott appears to be one more win away from a potential bantamweight title shot.

Payton Talbott Called Out Ex-UFC Champion Sean O'Malley After Last Win

Also a veteran of DWCS, Talbott won a UFC contract in 2023 when he went the distance

for the first time against Reyes Cortez and got his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Payton Talbott during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 28-year-old went on to stop his first three UFC opponents before running into Raoni Barcelos at UFC 311, where the Brazilian halted an unbeaten start to Talbott’s professional fighting career.

Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Payton Talbott (blue gloves) during UFC 332 at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a rebound win over Felipe Lima at UFC 317, Talbott sent future UFC Hall of Famer Henry Cejudo into retirement for the second time before he made short work of former flyweight titleholder Figueiredo at UFC 332.