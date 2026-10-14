Undefeated UFC Fighter Shockingly Removed From Roster After Perfect UFC Run

Despite a perfect run with the promotion, the UFC opted not to re-sign one of its undefeated fighters following his latest win.

The UFC’s torrid schedule rolls on this weekend when the promotion returns to Edmonton for a UFC Fight Night even headlined by top welterweight contenders Joaquin Buckley and Mike Malott, and this week also saw another five-fight card wrap up this year’s edition of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Now firmly established as the primary pipeline for fighters to break into the UFC, this year’s ten-week stretch of DWCS saw Dana White hand out a total of 46 UFC contracts.

UFC Chooses Not to Offer Farid Basharat a New Contract

Several fighters that earned contracts on DWCS this year have already successfully debuted in the UFC, but this week news broke that a veteran of the show has unexpectedly been removed from the official UFC roster.

Farid Basharat during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First reported by Guilherme Cruz, undefeated bantamweight Farid Basharat was not offered a new contract following his win at UFC 329 and is now officially a free agent.

Farid Basharat Went 7-0 After Joining the UFC in 2022

Boasting a perfect 16-0 record in professional MMA, Basharat took a unanimous decision over Allan Begosso on DWCS in 2022 to secure a UFC contract.

Farid Basharat during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Ferocious” also earned a decision over Da’Mon Blackshear in his promotional debut at UFC 285 the following year before submitting Kleydson Rodrigues, which goes down as the lone finish of his seven-fight UFC run.

Farid Basharat (red gloves) fights Kleydson Rodrigues (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Even though he went the three-round distance in his next five UFC bouts, Basharat picked up notable victories over the likes of Taylor Lapilus, Chris Gutierrez, and Jean Matsumoto and competed on major numbered UFC events on four occasions.

Farid Basharat (red gloves) fights John Garza (blue gloves) in a bantamweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 29-year-old last fought in July at UFC 329, where he took a unanimous decision over UFC newcomer John Garza after his original opponent Ethyn Ewing was forced to withdraw from the event.

Javid Basharat Also Released From the UFC Earlier this Year

Earlier this year, Farid’s brother Javid was also released from the UFC following his victory over another short-notice opponent in Gianni Vazquez.

Ricky Simon (red gloves) fights Javid Basharat (blue gloves) in the bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The elder Basharat also joined the UFC with an unbeaten record off of DWCS and initially went 3-0 to start his time with the promotion before ultimately going 4-2 with an additional No Contest across his seven Octagon outings.

Ricky Simon (red gloves) fights Javid Basharat (blue gloves) in the bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Javid successfully debuted with the PFL in August when he took a unanimous decision over Movsar Ibragimov, and Farid should also have no shortage of potential suitors given that he went 7-0 in the UFC and still holds an undefeated record in his professional MMA career.