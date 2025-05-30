MMA Knockout

Stephen Thompson draws surprise name for UFC return

Mathew Riddle

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is reportedly booked to return at UFC Nashville on July 12, against an opponent nobody saw coming.

Thompson is riding out the twilight years of his career. Formerly a welterweight title challenger, the Kyokushin Karate-striking specialist is currently 1-4 in his last five UFC appearances. Joaquin Buckley last knocked Thompson out at UFC 303 in October 2024.

He doesn't get an easy return at UFC Nashville.

Chael Sonnen defends UFC's decision to grant immediate rematch to Sean O'Malley

Stephen Thompson fighting Joaquin Buckley
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Report: Stephen Thompson to fight Gabriel Bonfim at UFC Nashville

Thompson is set to face 17-1 welterweight terror Gabriel Bonfim on the UFC Nashville undercard on July 12.

The news was first reported by Nolimitsu_ on X, and later given credence by reputable reporter Marcel Dorff, who revealed the event as UFC Nashville.

Bonfim has an impressive 94-percent finishing rate and has rebounded from his first defeat to Nicolas Dalby with wins over Ange Loosa and Khaos Williams.

UFC Nashville is headed by a heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira. We're now up to ten fights with the introduction of Thompson-Bonfim.

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira; heavy
  • Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim; welter
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia; feather
  • Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani; welter
  • Chris Curtis vs. Max Griffin; welter
  • Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura; fly
  • Fatima Kline vs. Melissa Martinez; straw
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane; heavy
  • Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin; middle
  • Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos; light heavy

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News