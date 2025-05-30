Stephen Thompson draws surprise name for UFC return
Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is reportedly booked to return at UFC Nashville on July 12, against an opponent nobody saw coming.
Thompson is riding out the twilight years of his career. Formerly a welterweight title challenger, the Kyokushin Karate-striking specialist is currently 1-4 in his last five UFC appearances. Joaquin Buckley last knocked Thompson out at UFC 303 in October 2024.
He doesn't get an easy return at UFC Nashville.
Report: Stephen Thompson to fight Gabriel Bonfim at UFC Nashville
Thompson is set to face 17-1 welterweight terror Gabriel Bonfim on the UFC Nashville undercard on July 12.
The news was first reported by Nolimitsu_ on X, and later given credence by reputable reporter Marcel Dorff, who revealed the event as UFC Nashville.
Bonfim has an impressive 94-percent finishing rate and has rebounded from his first defeat to Nicolas Dalby with wins over Ange Loosa and Khaos Williams.
UFC Nashville is headed by a heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira. We're now up to ten fights with the introduction of Thompson-Bonfim.
- Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira; heavy
- Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim; welter
- Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia; feather
- Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani; welter
- Chris Curtis vs. Max Griffin; welter
- Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura; fly
- Fatima Kline vs. Melissa Martinez; straw
- Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane; heavy
- Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin; middle
- Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos; light heavy
