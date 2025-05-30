MMA Knockout

Chael Sonnen defends UFC's decision to grant immediate rematch to Sean O'Malley

The three-time TUF coach broke down the misconceptions people have about O'Malley's title loss.

Zain Bando

Jun 14, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Chael Sonnen is introduced before his fight against Lyoto Machida (not pictured) during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden. Machida won the fight. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Chael Sonnen is introduced before his fight against Lyoto Machida (not pictured) during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden. Machida won the fight. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen is a man of many opinions, but his latest one may be his most puzzling yet.

Sonnen, an analyst for the UFC during its blockbuster pay-per-views, was in attendance when Merab Dvalishvili won the UFC Bantamweight Championship against Sean O’Malley last September.

Even though Dvalishvili walked away with a unanimous decision win, it wasn’t enough to please Sonnen. Sonnen scored the fight fairly differently than the rest of the public while also defending the promotion’s decision to grant O’Malley a rematch.

O'Malley came up short
Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Sean O'Malley (blue gloves) defeats Petr Yan (red gloveS) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images / Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

Chael Sonnen Sends Message To UFC, Sean O'Malley

In an interview with MMAJunkie's Mike Bohn, Sonnen pleaded his case that “Suga” did enough to retain the title.

"O'Malley vs. Merab, I'm not sure that Merab won that night," Sonnen said. “I mean, that wasn't really met with a lot of controversy. That was pretty widely accepted, and we all got up and went home.”

Sonnen said a rewatch of the championship rounds offered a different opinion altogether.

“That surprised me,” Sonnen said. “If you go back and you watch that fourth and fifth round, you might come to a different opinion than you did the first time. I mean, that fight might have been 3-2 O'Malley."

READ MORE: Merab Dvalishvili sets record straight regarding viral UFC 316 injury video

Sonnen encourages people to watch fights without commentary if possible. Therefore, a fight may be viewed differently altogether, which is what Sonnen took away from the in-person experience.

“I was there live, so I didn't get to hear any of that,” Sonnen said. “I just watched the fight. And when it was done, I'm like, 'Oh, close fight, but O'Malley won,' and it just wasn't the case."

The rematch goes down next Saturday night as the UFC 316 headliner from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The fight marks Dvalishvili’s second title defense, while O’Malley attempts to regain what was once his.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News