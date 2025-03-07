Alex Pereira drops three options for UFC & boxing fights after Magomed Ankalaev
The pressure couldn't be any greater for Alex Pereira as he enters his fourth UFC light heavyweight title defense against Magomed Ankalaev Saturday night.
Can Pereira beat Ankalaev?
Although Pereira (12-2 MMA, 9-1 UFC) and Ankalaev (20-1 MMA, 11-1-1, 1 NC UFC) sit at even odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Friday morning, Pereira appears to have more to lose Saturday night at UFC 313 in Las Vegas, NV.
While Pereira is set on snapping Ankalaev's 11-fight unbeaten streak, he wants to do his best to take his superstardom to the next level: a potential UFC vs. boxing fight with heavyweight titleholder Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) later this year.
“I jumped for joy when I saw the announcement,” Pereira said about UFC CEO Dana White entering boxing via translation Wednesday. “Maybe September. Saudi Arabia."
Pereira added he isn't joking about the possibility. He's just waiting on the green light.
“I was the first to show interest, and then Usyk showed interest," Pereira continued. "And now we have to see the interest of the organizations. I’ll be ready.”
Even if fighting Usyk is off the table given White's comments Wednesday about separating both sports, Pereira remains intrigued about the possibility of the heavyweight division, particularly its champion Jon Jones.
Pereira vs. Usyk 'Possible'
“I want to defend my belt, that’s my focus, but we definitely have options,” Pereira said. “A fight with Dricus [Du Plessis at 205 pounds] or Jon Jones at heavyweight, or boxing Usyk. These are things that are in my mind, and I think these three options are possible."
Ultimately, though, Pereira is a company man, recognizing the UFC's best intentions are the No. 1 priority for both parties involved.
“It doesn’t depend on me, I don’t have that control," Pereira said. "Whatever the UFC says I have to do, I’ll do.”
If Pereira were to beat Ankalaev, it would extend his winning streak to six while handing Ankalaev his first loss since March 2018 against Paul Craig (17-9 MMA, 9-9-1 UFC).
For now, only time will tell.
