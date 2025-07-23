UFC Vancouver reportedly adds banger fight with major title implications
One top-ranked UFC fighter will reportedly try to rebound from a failed title bid when she meets a surging contender in October.
Following a trip to New Orleans, LA last week for UFC 318, the UFC heads to Abu Dhabi this weekend as part of a busy slate of upcoming international events that also includes a return to Shanghai, China in August and trips to Paris, France and Perth, Australia in September.
October opens with the recently-announced rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira at UFC 320 in Las Vegas, but the UFC will be on the road for the rest of the month with a return to Abu Dhabi for UFC 321 as well as UFC Fight Night events in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and Vancouver, Canada.
Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius Set For UFC Vancouver
Scheduled to take place at Rogers Arena on October 18, UFC Vancouver reportedly has its first high-profile bout in the form of a women’s flyweight matchup between Manon Fiorot and Jasmine Jasudavicius.
First reported by MMA Junkie, Fiorot vs. Jasudavicius is the third fight that’s been added to UFC Vancouver in the last week to go along with a strawweight matchup between Stephanie Luciano and Ravena Oliveira and a middleweight tilt featuring Danny Barlow and Djorden Santos.
After debuting in the UFC in 2021, Fiorot began her Octagon career with seven-straight victories to finally earn a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 315.
“The Beast” put in a spirited effort in what was Shevchenko’s first title defense since reclaiming the flyweight belt from Alexa Grasso, but Fiorot ultimately came up short on the judges’ scorecards and suffered her first loss since her professional MMA debut in 2018.
Jasmine Jasudavicius Could Earn UFC Title Shot
The 35-year-old still occupies the #2 spot in the UFC women’s flyweight rankings, but Fiorot will face a tough test in Vancouver when she tries to halt the considerable momentum of the #5-ranked Jasudavicius.
A contract winner on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018, Jasudavicious is currently on a five-fight win streak that saw her defeat former women’s bantamweight title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva before she most recently submitted former UFC Strawweight Champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 315.
A sixth-straight win would almost certainly put Jasudavicius in line for a title shot. The 36-year-old is the first Canadian that’s been added to UFC Vancouver, and the promotion is likely working on booking some of her compatriots to compete at Rogers Arena on October 18 as well.
• Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
• Stephanie Luciano vs. Ravena Oliveira
• Danny Barlow vs. Djorden Santos
