UFC Vancouver prelim fighter wastes opponent with savage 21-second KO
Aoriqileng returned to the Octagon in emphatic fashion when he brutally knocked out Cody Gibson on the prelims of UFC Vancouver.
The UFC's return to Roger Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, features a headlining middleweight bout between Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen, and the rest of the card also boasts plenty of Canadian fighters looking to score big wins in their home country.
One of the matchups not featuring a Canadian was the bantamweight tilt between Aoriqileng and Gibson, which ended in nasty knockout after just 21 seconds of action.
Aoriqileng Flattens Cody Gibson At UFC Vancouver
A member of the UFC roster since 2021, Aoriqileng was making his return to action for the first time in just over a year when he took on Gibson on the prelims of UFC Vancouver.
Coming off a unanimous decision loss to Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC 306 and a No Contest against Daniel Marcos from earlier that year, "The Mongolian Murderer" was lined as as a small underdog to Gibson even though the American was submitted in his previous outing against Da'Mon Blackshear.
Aoriqileng's layoff certainly didn't result in any Octagon rust, as the 32-year-old dropped Gibson with a huge right hand before he quickly jumped in to secure the win with some big hammerfists on the ground.
The Fight Ready MMA product scored arguably the most impressive finish of an actioned-packed set of prelims at UFC Vancouver, as four of the night's previous five fights all ended inside the distance before Aoriqileng and Gibson entered the Octagon.
