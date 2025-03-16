UFC Vegas 104 Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 post-fight press conference live stream

MMA Knockout

Check out a live stream of the post-fight press conference for UFC Vegas 104.

Drew Beaupre

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 104 card, the event's post-fight press conference is set to go down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

UFC Vegas 104 was headlined by a middleweight rematch between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze, which saw Dolidze avenge his previous loss to Vettori when he earned a hard-fought unanimous decision.

The night's co-main event was a catchweight contest featuring Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Chidi Njokuani. "Chidi Bang" missed weight by 1.5 pounds ahead of the event, but he did secure his third-straight win when he dropped Zaleski and finished him with follow-up strikes in the second round.

The UFC Vegas 104 main card also included back-to-back kimura submissions from Da'Mon Blackshear and Brendson Ribeiro, and the event's prelims featured five finishes out of seven fights.

Drew Beaupre
