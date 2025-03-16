UFC Vegas 104 Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 post-fight press conference live stream
Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 104 card, the event's post-fight press conference is set to go down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.
UFC Vegas 104 Post-Fight Press Conference Stream
UFC Vegas 104 was headlined by a middleweight rematch between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze, which saw Dolidze avenge his previous loss to Vettori when he earned a hard-fought unanimous decision.
Top-ranked middleweight contender avenges previous loss in UFC Vegas 104 main event
The night's co-main event was a catchweight contest featuring Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Chidi Njokuani. "Chidi Bang" missed weight by 1.5 pounds ahead of the event, but he did secure his third-straight win when he dropped Zaleski and finished him with follow-up strikes in the second round.
The UFC Vegas 104 main card also included back-to-back kimura submissions from Da'Mon Blackshear and Brendson Ribeiro, and the event's prelims featured five finishes out of seven fights.
UFC Vegas 104 live fight night results & highlights for Vettori vs. Dolidze 2
You can check out a live stream of the UFC 313 post-fight press conference below.
More MMA Knockout News
- 'Pay the man' ... UFC GOAT insists on huge eight-figure payday for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
- Multiple fighters miss weight ahead of UFC Vegas 104
- 23-year-old fighter ready to fight ‘next week’ after apologizing for UFC 313 win
- Ex-UFC champion sets the record straight on potential BKFC superstar fight
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.