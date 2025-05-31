UFC Fight Night: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber full card picks & predictions
The UFC is back at the UFC APEX this weekend following a week off, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for the entire 10-fight card.
The event is headlined by top women’s flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber, who enters the night on a six-fight win streak but unfortunately missed weight ahead of the event.
The co-main event is a lightweight matchup featuring Mateusz Gamrot and Ľudovít Klein. “Mr. Highlight” is unbeaten dating back to 2021 and will try to break into the lightweight Top 15 when he meets the #7-ranked Gamrot.
UFC Fight Night Main Predictions
Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber
Missing weight for her first UFC main event was a tough look for Barber, and while I do think that she’s going to make this a competitive fight I expect that Blanchfield will be the one that takes another step towards a flyweight title shot.
(Pick: Blanchfield)
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ľudovít Klein
I’m tempted to pick Klein here based on his considerable momentum, but Gamrot has proven himself against a higher caliber of competition and should defend his spot in the UFC’s lightweight rankings.
(Pick: Gamrot)
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Billy Ray Goff
Both of these welterweights were originally scheduled to meet other opponents on this card, and unfortunately for Brahimaj I expect that his trend of alternating wins and losses since joining the UFC will continue against Goff.
(Pick: Goff)
Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes
Lopes has the power to end this fight with one clean shot, but Jacoby is the more technical striker and could score a finish of his own if the Brazilian slows down in the later rounds.
(Pick: Jacoby)
Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson
Provided she hasn’t been severely compromised by the “complications” during her weight cut that resulted in this fight being move to 145 lbs., I’ll slightly lean with Vieira to get back into the win column here against Chiasson.
(Pick: Vieira)
Zach Reese vs. Duško Todorović
This is an fun matchup to kick off the night’s main card, and while Todorović is a dangerous finisher in his own right this looks like a favorable booking for Reese to rebound from his loss to Azamat Bekoev.
(Pick: Reese)
UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card Predictions
Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho
Nascimento’s layoff and the fact that he missed weight are certainly cause for concern here, but it will be a difficult task for Filho to try and submit “Puro Osso” as he did with his two previous opponents.
(Pick: Nascimento)
Jordan Leavitt vs. Kurt Holobaugh
This is a fairly underrated fight that could produce a lot of fun grappling exchanges, and while a veteran like Holobaugh could certainly cause problems for Leavitt I’ll side with “The Monkey King” to get his hand raised in his first fight since 2023.
(Pick: Leavitt)
Bolaji Oki vs. Michael Aswell
This is a tough matchup for Aswell’s promotional debut, and with the 24-year-old stepping in on short notice I expect that Oki will rebound from his submission-loss to Chris Duncan.
(Pick: Oki)
Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean
Both of these women enter the night looking to avoid an 0-3 start (and possible ending) to their respective UFC careers, and I have to side with the more experienced fighter in dos Santos to finally pick up her first UFC win.
(Pick: dos Santos)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 107 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
