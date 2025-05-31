MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber full card picks & predictions

Check out predictions for every fight at UFC Vegas 107.

Drew Beaupre

(MMA Junkie)

The UFC is back at the UFC APEX this weekend following a week off, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for the entire 10-fight card.

The event is headlined by top women’s flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber, who enters the night on a six-fight win streak but unfortunately missed weight ahead of the event.

The co-main event is a lightweight matchup featuring Mateusz Gamrot and Ľudovít Klein. “Mr. Highlight” is unbeaten dating back to 2021 and will try to break into the lightweight Top 15 when he meets the #7-ranked Gamrot.

Maycee Barber before her fight with Katlyn Cerminara (not shown) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.
Maycee Barber before her fight with Katlyn Cerminara (not shown) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

UFC Fight Night Main Predictions

Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber

Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Rose Namajunas (blue gloves) in a womens flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Rogers
Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Rose Namajunas (blue gloves) in a womens flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place. / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Missing weight for her first UFC main event was a tough look for Barber, and while I do think that she’s going to make this a competitive fight I expect that Blanchfield will be the one that takes another step towards a flyweight title shot.

(Pick: Blanchfield)

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ľudovít Klein

Rafael Dos Anjos (blue gloves) fights Mateusz Gamrot (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.
Rafael Dos Anjos (blue gloves) fights Mateusz Gamrot (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

I’m tempted to pick Klein here based on his considerable momentum, but Gamrot has proven himself against a higher caliber of competition and should defend his spot in the UFC’s lightweight rankings.

(Pick: Gamrot)

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Billy Ray Goff

Billy Ray Goff (red gloves) fights Trey Waters (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center.
Billy Ray Goff (red gloves) fights Trey Waters (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. / Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Both of these welterweights were originally scheduled to meet other opponents on this card, and unfortunately for Brahimaj I expect that his trend of alternating wins and losses since joining the UFC will continue against Goff.

(Pick: Goff)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes

Dustin Jacoby (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Vitor Petrino (red gloves) at Amalie Arena.
Dustin Jacoby (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Vitor Petrino (red gloves) at Amalie Arena. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lopes has the power to end this fight with one clean shot, but Jacoby is the more technical striker and could score a finish of his own if the Brazilian slows down in the later rounds.

(Pick: Jacoby)

Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson

Ketlen Vieira (blue gloves) defeats Sara McMann (red gloves) during UFC 215 at Rogers Place.
Ketlen Vieira (blue gloves) defeats Sara McMann (red gloves) during UFC 215 at Rogers Place. / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Provided she hasn’t been severely compromised by the “complications” during her weight cut that resulted in this fight being move to 145 lbs., I’ll slightly lean with Vieira to get back into the win column here against Chiasson.

(Pick: Vieira)

Zach Reese vs. Duško Todorović

Zach Reese kicks Jose Daniel Medina in a middleweight fight during a UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX.
Zach Reese kicks Jose Daniel Medina in a middleweight fight during a UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

This is an fun matchup to kick off the night’s main card, and while Todorović is a dangerous finisher in his own right this looks like a favorable booking for Reese to rebound from his loss to Azamat Bekoev.

(Pick: Reese)

UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card Predictions

Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho

Allan Nascimento of Brazil secures a submission against Carlos Hernandez in a flyweight fight.
Allan Nascimento of Brazil secures a submission against Carlos Hernandez in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Nascimento’s layoff and the fact that he missed weight are certainly cause for concern here, but it will be a difficult task for Filho to try and submit “Puro Osso” as he did with his two previous opponents.

(Pick: Nascimento)

Jordan Leavitt vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Jordan Leavitt (blue gloves) is introduced before fighting Paddy Pimblett during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.
Jordan Leavitt (blue gloves) is introduced before fighting Paddy Pimblett during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. / Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

This is a fairly underrated fight that could produce a lot of fun grappling exchanges, and while a veteran like Holobaugh could certainly cause problems for Leavitt I’ll side with “The Monkey King” to get his hand raised in his first fight since 2023.

(Pick: Leavitt)

Bolaji Oki vs. Michael Aswell

Bolaji Oki of Belgium punches Timmy Cuamba in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX.
Bolaji Oki of Belgium punches Timmy Cuamba in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX. / (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

This is a tough matchup for Aswell’s promotional debut, and with the 24-year-old stepping in on short notice I expect that Oki will rebound from his submission-loss to Chris Duncan.

(Pick: Oki)

Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean

Rayanne dos Santos will try to earn her first UFC win at UFC Vegas 107.
Rayanne dos Santos will try to earn her first UFC win at UFC Vegas 107. / (MMA Junkie)

Both of these women enter the night looking to avoid an 0-3 start (and possible ending) to their respective UFC careers, and I have to side with the more experienced fighter in dos Santos to finally pick up her first UFC win.

(Pick: dos Santos)

MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 107 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.

