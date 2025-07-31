UFC Vegas 108 Guide: Japan's first UFC champion incoming?
UFC returns to the APEX warehouse this weekend, but there's plenty to look forward to.
For the uninitiated, this weekend's main event features the most promising Japanese prospect in the promotion, Tatsuro Taira. 16-1 Taira is an exceptional grappling threat, last fighting at UFC Vegas 98 where he lost a split decision to then-No. 1 contender Brandon Royval.
Returning to form, Taira takes on late-notice fighter Hyun Sung Park, a 10-0 flyweight finisher standing in for Amir Albazi on a week's notice. Here's what you need to know about UFC Vegas 108.
Taira is on track to become the first modern-era Japanese UFC champion, following in the footsteps of Kazushi Sakuraba, who won the UFC Japan: Ultimate Japan tournament in 1997.
Ranked fighters at UFC Vegas 108
Outside of the main event, only one fight features ranked fighters. No. 10 women's bantamweight fighter Karol Rosa battles Muay Thai specialist Nora Cornolle on the night's main card.
Debutants at UFC Vegas 108
One fighter makes their debut at UFC Vegas 108, which is early prelim opener John Yannis. He fights highly-touted prospect Austin Bashi. Yannis hails from Fury FC, where he maintained a three-fight finishing streak, featuring one win over UFC cast-off Nick Aguirre.
Don't blink fights at UFC Vegas 108
Don't go for a break during these fights, featuring a plethora of finishers.
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore
World-class grappling talent Rodolfo Vieira fights Tresean Gore on the prelims. Middleweight Vieira is a hulking mass of submission talent, with zero wins by decision in ten professional victories. Meanwhile, Gore has one of the nastiest guillotines you'll see in the Octagon.
Kevin Vallejos vs. Danny Silva
This fight could be on the rocks, given Vallejos' recent Twitter activity. 'El Chino' is one to watch, at 15-1, his only loss came to Jean Silva on Dana White's Contender Series. Vallejos is a fierce puncher with eleven knockouts and two submissions.
Esteban Ribovics vs. Elves Brener
A baffling fight to put in the empty APEX arena. Ribovics has built a reputation for engaging in dog fights with his opponents, earning back-to-back fight of the night honors in his last two fights. Before this, he flatlined Terrance McKinney with a head kick 40 seconds into the first round.
Brener is just as violent, the Chute Boxe product digs deep, engaging in bloody wars with some of the UFC's finest lightweights.
Mateusz Rebecki vs. Chris Duncan
Poland's Rebecki is one of the most underappreciated fighters on the roster. With 16 finishes in 20 wins, Rebecki last fought Myktybek Orolbai to a bloody decision victory at UFC 308. He now fights Chris Duncan, a hard-working Scotsman with lethal finishing ability on the feet and the ground.
UFC Vegas 108 full card
Subject to change
- Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park; fly
- Chris Duncan vs. Mateusz Rebecki; light
- Esteban Ribovics vs. Elves Brener; light
- Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle; bantam
- Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski; welter
- Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos; feather
- Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev; middle
- Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher; bantam
- Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore; middle
- Felipe Bunes vs. Rafael Estevam; fly
- Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza; straw
- Austin Bashi vs. John Yannis; feather
