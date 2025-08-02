MMA Knockout

UFC Vegas 108: Taira vs. Park full card, odds, start time, how to watch

The UFC is back in Las Vegas for the next two weekends, starting with a Fight Night card from the Apex.

The UFC is back at the Apex Saturday night for an 12-fight card from Las Vegas, headlined by a pair of all-action flyweights sure to put on a show in Sin City to top a card filled with various prospects and veterans still climbing the ranks in their respective divisions.

The five-round main event, of course, features Tatsuro Taira opposite Hyun Sung Park.

Both men are a combined 26-1 in 27 fights, with Park (10-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) securing nine of those wins by finish (four via KO/TKO, five by submission). Park's last win came against the always-durable Carlos Hernandez (10-5 MMA, 3-4 UFC) who had his newfound momentum halted by Park with rear-naked-choke submission loss in May at UFC Vegas 106.

Taira (16-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) suffered his first career defeat at the hands of Brandon Royval last October at UFC Vegas 98, losing a decision. Royval (17-8 MMA, 7-4 UFC) still remains in the mix at 125 despite dropping a potential "Fight of the Year" contender against Joshua Van (15-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC) in June at UFC 317.

The UFC APEX Remains Home To Begin August

A look at the Octagon inside the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.
A look at the Octagon inside the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. / (via UFC)

Entering fight week, Taira-Park was not supposed to be the original main event. Taira had been slated to fight Amir Albazi (17-2, 5-1 UFC) before Albazi withdrew on under a weeks' notice. In scramble mode, the UFC opted to pull Park from his upcoming fight against Steve Erceg (12-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC) next Saturday at UFC Vegas 109 to save the UFC Vegas 108 main event.

Taira maintained a positive attitude this week during media day Wednesday, remaining unbothered by the opponent change.

"My team has been very supportive," Taira told reporters. "I've been working on my strength to get stronger and get better. I train with a lot of fighters from my team, so I was actually prepared to fight anyone. I'm ready for this fight."

Park wants to spoil the Taira hype train for good and attempt to establish himself as a worthy contender.

"I will smash Taira Tatsuro," Park said without a translator.

Check out the rest of the card alongside the DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds below, as of Saturday. The entire event can be seen on ESPN and ESPN+, beginning with the prelims at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 9 p.m. ET.

UFC Vegas 108 Full Card + Betting Odds

Main card (Start time 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN)

  • Main Event: Tatsuro Taira (-325) vs. Hyun Sung Park (+260), flyweight (five rounds, non-title)
  • Co-Main Event: Mateusz Rebecki (-225) vs. Chris Duncan (+185), lightweight
  • Elves Brener (+225) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-278), lightweight
  • Karol Rosa (-175) vs. Nora Cornolle (+145), bantamweight
  • Neil Magny (+140) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (-166), welterweight
  • Danny Silva (+320) vs. Kevin Vallejos (-410), featherweight

Preliminary card (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN)

  • Featured Prelim: Rinya Nakamura (-380) vs. Nathan Fletcher (+300), bantamweight
  • Rodolfo Vieira (-205) vs. Tresean Gore (+170), 189.5-pound catchweight
  • Nick Klein (+124) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (-148), middleweight
  • Austin Bashi (-900) vs. John Yannis (+600), featherweight
  • Rafael Estevam (-675) vs. Felipe Bunes (+490), 130-pound catchweight
  • Piera Rodriguez (-225) vs. Ketlen Souza (+185), strawweight

