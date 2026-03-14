UFC Vegas 114: Emmett vs. Vallejos: Full Card, Odds, Start Time, How to Watch (P+)
The UFC heads back to its home base of the Meta APEX this Saturday night following last weekend's UFC 326 event. This week's offering is headlined by a featherweight bout between Josh Emmett and Kevin Vallejos in a five-round non-title fight from Las Vegas to top a 14-fight card.
Emmett (19-6 MMA, 10-6 UFC) turned 41 last October and has been competing under the UFC banner since 2016. Emmett told reporters this week he is the furthest from contemplating retirement, despite back-to-back losses to Youssef Zalal (18-5 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC) and Lerone Murphy (17-0 MMA, 9-0-1 UFC) on the backburner of a 16-month absence from the Octagon.
With a near-decade of experience in the UFC, Emmett's goals remain lofty, but attainable. His biggest, though, is winning a UFC title.
Josh Emmett, Kevin Vallejos Take Different Paths Entering UFC Vegas 114
"I have the same mindset," Emmett told reporters. "I still want to be a world champion. I'm going to be a world champion. But I just have to go out there, be me, get my hand raised, and then we'll slowly work our way back to the top. I'm on a one-way trip to the top, and I don't care who's coming with me."
Emmett's self-belief is not a fear of desperation or timing potentially going to run its course on his professional career. It is much greater, he said.
Simply put, it is process-oriented.
"Kevin's great – he's a good fighter," Emmett said. "He's not going to show me anything I haven't seen before. I just have to keep my chin down, hands up, move, take it minute-by-minute, round-by-round, and the finish will come."
The 24-year-old Vallejos (17-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) said he respects Emmett's abilities but isn't taking him lightly. Nor does he want to rush a rise to the top of the UFC's featherweight rankings.
"He got into the company a lot older, so he became a champion a lot older," Vallejos said of Alexander Volkanovski in an interview with Hablemos MMA in Spanish. "I came in with 23 years, so I have the time to become champion at 27, 28 and be able to stay at the top for several years and then see what I do with my life. But I'd like to have a good amount of experience at 27, so I can be fighting for a title and stay at the top."
A win over someone of Emmett's caliber could certainly be the résumé booster he has been looking for.
But only time will tell.
UFC Vegas 114's betting odds, bout order and start time are below courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Vegas 114 Full Card + Odds
Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, P+)
- Main Event: Josh Emmett (+410) vs. Kevin Vallejos (-550), featherweight (five rounds, non-title)
- Co-Main Event: Amanda Lemos (+190) vs. Gillian Robertson (-230), strawweight
- Ion Cutelaba (+225) vs. Oumar Sy (-278), light heavyweight
- Andre Fili (+340) vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (-440), featherweight
- Marwan Rahiki (-265) vs. Harry Hardwick (+215), featherweight
- Charles Johnson (-166) vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva (+140), flyweight
Preliminary card (Start time 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT, P+)
- Featured Prelim: Chris Curtis (+275) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (-345), welterweight
- Vitor Petrino (-230) vs. Steven Asplund (+190), heavyweight
- Brad Tavares (-108) vs. Eryk Anders (-112), middleweight
- Bolaji Oki (+215) vs. Manoel Sousa (-265), lightweight
- Luan Lacerda (+200) vs. Hecher Sosa (-245), bantamweight
- Beatriz Mesquita (-700) vs. Montserrat Rendon (+500), bantamweight
- Elijah Smith (-205) vs. Su Young You (+215), bantamweight
- Piera Rodriguez (-155) vs. Sam Hughes (+130), strawweight
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.Follow @zainbando99