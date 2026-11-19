Several high-profile names have been removed from the official UFC roster in the days following UFC 334.

The second-to-last numbered UFC event of the year and one of the final cards of 2026, UFC 334 closed out with two title fights that saw Ciryl Gane and Kayla Harrison successfully defend their respective belts against Josh Hokit and Amanda Nunes.

There were plenty of other notable moments throughout the 13-fight card, including in the featured prelim matchup that saw two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson enter the cage for the final time to face Charles Radtke.

Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson Retired After Stunning Highlight at UFC 334

After confirming ahead of UFC 334 that the matchup with Radtke would serve as his retirement bout, Thompson managed to secure one of the more memorable UFC exits in recent memory immediately before the start of the night’s main card.

Stephen Thompson (red gloves) fights Charles Radtke (blue gloves) during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nearly four years removed from his last victory, “Wonderboy” floored Radtke with a signature spinning kick during the third round and was left to walk off and celebrate both a highlight-reel win and his retirement from fighting.

Stephen Thompson (red gloves) fights Charles Radtke (blue gloves) during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 43-year-old solidified his retirement to a tearful Joe Rogan following the knockout, and this week the UFC Roster Watch account confirmed that Thompson has been removed from the official UFC roster.

Julian Erosa Also Removed From UFC Roster Following Retirement Fight

Just a couple weeks before Thompson’s incredible sendoff, UFC veteran Julian Erosa also scored a highlight-reel knockout in his own retirement fight and has been removed from the UFC roster as of this week.

Julian Erosa (red gloves) celebrates after submitting Christian Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Coming into the night on a two-fight skid, Erosa knocked Jeong Yeong Lee out less than two minutes into their fight and secured his first “Performance of the Night” bonus since submitting Sean Woodson in 2020.

UFC Officially Parts Ways With Ex-Title Challenger Virna Jandiroba

The latest updates to the UFC roster also confirmed yesterday’s news that top-ranked strawweight contender Virna Jandiroba has been released from the promotion.

Yan Xiaonan (red gloves) fights against Virna Jandiroba (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A veteran of 14 UFC bouts, Jandiroba brought a five-fight win streak into a vacant strawweight title fight with Mackenzie Dern at UFC 321 but missed out on the belt when she dropped a unanimous decision to Dern.

Yan Xiaonan (red gloves) fights Virna Jandiroba (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brazilian rebounded with a win over Tabatha Ricci before she lost to Tatiana Suarez in her most recent outing earlier this month, and the UFC’s decision to part ways with Jandiroba is just the latest in a surprising stretch of female fighters released this year.

Wellington Turman (red gloves) fights Jared Gooden (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The other fighter removed from the official UFC roster this week was Wellington Turman, who returned from a layoff of nearly three years at UFC Vegas 124 and suffered his fourth loss in a row when Seok Hyeon Ko defeated him via unanimous decision.