UFC Fight Night Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg full card picks & predictions
The UFC returns to Mexico City this Saturday with an event headlined by top-ranked flyweights, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.
UFC Mexico is headlined by two-time Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg, who earned a crack at reigning titleholder Alexandre Pantoja in just his fourth UFC bout but now finds himself on the first two-fight skid of his career.
The card also features a lightweight co-main event between Drew Dober and Mexico’s Manuel Torres in a bout that should produce firewords for the fans at Arena CDMX.
READ MORE: UFC reportedly re-signs title challenger after decade-long hiatus
UFC Fight Night Mexico Main Card Predictions
Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg
Erceg gave a good account of himself in his surprise title shot against Pantoja at UFC 301, but a follow-up loss to Kai Kara-France leaves the Australian in need of a big win if he wants to remain in the flyweight title picture.
Moreno reminded fans that he’s still one of the UFC’s very best flyweights when he shut down Amir Albazi last November, and now “The Assassin Baby” is well-positioned to score another huge victory in front of the fans in his home country.
(Pick: Moreno)
Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober
They might not be massive names, but this lightweight co-main event has the potential to steal the show at UFC Mexico.
An unbeaten start to Torres’ UFC career was halted in his last outing against Ignacio Bahamondes, and while “El Loco” is more than capable of finishing Dober I have to side with the lightweight veteran if he can avoid getting clipped early on.
(Pick: Dober)
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer
Set to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer, Gastelum will try to build on the momentum of his last win over Daniel Rodriguez when he squares off with the hard-hitting Pyfer.
“Bodybagz” will carry a pretty significant height and reach advantage into this matchup, but provided Gastelum’s impressive chin is still intact I think he’s capable of pulling off the upset.
(Pick: Gastelum)
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales
Morales has had a tough go of things since returning to the UFC last year, and he finds himself as a sizeable underdog heading into this fight with the 20-year-old Rosas.
A veteran like Morales is definitely the sort of fighter that can cause problems for Rosas. I do think “El Niño Problema” should win, but I have some concerns about if he may get caught in one of his opponent’s front chokes while hunting for a takedown.
(Pick: Morales)
David Martinez vs. Saimon Oliveira
Martinez’s unique background is exactly the type of thing the UFC loves to use as promotional material, and it also helps that he’s a proven finisher on a seven-fight win streak.
I always hate seeing debuting fighters lined as such big favorites, but Martinez will likely hand Oliveira his third-straight loss here and possibly bounce him from the UFC in the process.
(Pick: Martinez)
READ MORE: UFC veteran warns Dana White’s boxing league may come at a cost for fighters
Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas
It’s unfortunate that Rodriguez was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of UFC Mexico, as it feels like he could be poised to become a breakout star for the promotion.
Borjas’ first two UFC bouts were against tough competition in Joshua Van and Alessandro Costa, and as with the Martinez vs. Oliveira matchup this feels like it could be the end of the road for him in the UFC.
(Pick: Rodriguez)
UFC Fight Night Mexico Preliminary Card Predictions
Edgar Cháirez vs. CJ Vergara
Both of these men are in need of a win to preserve their spot on the UFC roster, and I have to pick Cháirez to make the most of fighting in his home country.
(Pick: Cháirez)
Ateba Gautier vs. Jose Medina
The clear expectation here is that Gautier will kick off his UFC career with a big finish, and Medina might end up being one of a few fighters that enters the Octagon for the final time at UFC Mexico.
(Pick: Gautier)
Melquizael Costa vs. Christian Rodriguez
This fight could easily have fit on night’s main card. It would be fun to see Costa score back-to-back wins just a month apart, but I think Rodriguez will be able to get things done in what should hopefully be a fun featherweight scrap.
(Pick: Rodriguez)
Julia Polastri vs. Lupita Godinez
A four-fight win streak had Godinez on the verge of title contention before she suffered a pair of losses last year, and this matchup with Polastri is a good opportunity for “Loopy” to get back on track in her home country.
(Pick: Godinez)
Rafa Garcia vs. Vinc Pichel
I consider Garcia to be a bit underrated in the lightweight division, but something about how wide the current betting lines are has me feeling like Pichel can beat father time and score an upset win.
(Pick: Pichel)
READ MORE: Eddie Hall set for MMA debut against 26-fight World's Strongest Man
Jamall Emmers vs. Gabriel Miranda
Emmers has struggled to find consistency since his UFC debut in 2020, and I think his trend of alternating wins and losses will continue at UFC Mexico at the expense of Miranda.
(Pick: Emmers)
Austin Hubbard vs. MarQuel Mederos
Hubbard is in danger of having his second UFC run cut short if he were to fall to 1-3 since coming off The Ultimate Fighter 31, and I’ll pick “Thud” to rise to the occasion and end Mederos’ seven-fight win streak.
(Pick: Hubbard)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Fight Night Mexico all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC champion's sister retires from MMA following huge career change
- Boxing star Ryan Garcia reveals if he’d actually fight Jake Paul
- UFC’s newest rival debuts with Holly Holm and three former champions
- Conor McGregor snubs UFC and boxing: ‘Bare knuckle is leagues above’
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.