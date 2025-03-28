UFC Fight Night Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg fighter face-offs live stream
With the morning weigh-ins now in the books, the UFC Fight Night Mexico ceremonial weigh-in ceremony and fighter face-offs are set to go down tonight in Mexico City.
The event is headlined by a massive flyweight fight between former title challenger Steve Erceg and two-time Champion Brandon Moreno. Both men are looking for big wins to potentially earn another shot at the UFC’s current flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja.
Lightweights Drew Dober and Manuel Torres will also meet in the co-main event, with Torres looking to bounce back from his first UFC loss and also score what would be a huge victory in front of the fans in his home country.
READ MORE: UFC Fight Night Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg full card picks & predictions
UFC Fight Night Mexico Face-Offs Live Stream
The six-fight main card will open with flyweights Ronaldo Rodriguez and Kevin Borjas, which will be followed by a pair of bantamweight matchups featuring David Martinez taking on Saimon Oliveira and Raul Rosas Jr. squaring off with Vince Morales.
A middleweight matchup between Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer rounds out the UFC Mexico main card, and the prelims also feature several Mexican fighters that will try to feed off the energy of the crowd at the Arena CDMX.
The ceremonial weigh-ins and fighter face-offs for UFC Fight Night Mexico are set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and you can check out a live stream of the proceedings below courtesy of the UFC.
READ MORE: UFC veteran warns Dana White’s boxing league may come at a cost for fighters
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Fight Night Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC champion's sister retires from MMA following huge career change
- Boxing star Ryan Garcia reveals if he’d actually fight Jake Paul
- UFC’s newest rival debuts with Holly Holm and three former champions
- Conor McGregor snubs UFC and boxing: ‘Bare knuckle is leagues above’
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.