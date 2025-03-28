MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg fighter face-offs live stream

The fighters competing at UFC Mexico are set to face off the night before the event.

Drew Beaupre

Jason Silva-Imagn Images

With the morning weigh-ins now in the books, the UFC Fight Night Mexico ceremonial weigh-in ceremony and fighter face-offs are set to go down tonight in Mexico City.

The event is headlined by a massive flyweight fight between former title challenger Steve Erceg and two-time Champion Brandon Moreno. Both men are looking for big wins to potentially earn another shot at the UFC’s current flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja.

Lightweights Drew Dober and Manuel Torres will also meet in the co-main event, with Torres looking to bounce back from his first UFC loss and also score what would be a huge victory in front of the fans in his home country.

Brandon Moreno (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Amir Albazi (blue gloves) in a flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night a
Brandon Moreno (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Amir Albazi (blue gloves) in a flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place. / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

UFC Fight Night Mexico Face-Offs Live Stream

The six-fight main card will open with flyweights Ronaldo Rodriguez and Kevin Borjas, which will be followed by a pair of bantamweight matchups featuring David Martinez taking on Saimon Oliveira and Raul Rosas Jr. squaring off with Vince Morales.

Raul Rosas Jr. (red gloves) fights Aoriqilen (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at Sphere.
Raul Rosas Jr. (red gloves) fights Aoriqilen (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at Sphere. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

A middleweight matchup between Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer rounds out the UFC Mexico main card, and the prelims also feature several Mexican fighters that will try to feed off the energy of the crowd at the Arena CDMX.

Joe Pyfer (red gloves) reacts after knocking out Marc-Andre Barriault during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena.
Joe Pyfer (red gloves) reacts after knocking out Marc-Andre Barriault during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The ceremonial weigh-ins and fighter face-offs for UFC Fight Night Mexico are set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and you can check out a live stream of the proceedings below courtesy of the UFC.

DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

